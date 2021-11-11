Loose Women stars Carol McGiffin and Kaye Adams clashed on the show during a debate on the coronavirus vaccine for carers.

The panellists came to blows on the ITV programme earlier today (November 11), where they appeared alongside Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love.

But as the group discussed whether carers should lose their jobs if they refuse the vaccine, Carol and Kaye shared different views.

Loose Women stars Carol McGiffin and Kaye Adams clashed today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Carol McGiffin and Kaye Adams clash

Kaye, who was leading the Loose Women panel, started the discussion.

Speaking about her parents, Kaye said: “If someone had come in and said I’m choosing not to get vaccinated, I would have had a problem with them looking after my mum and dad.”

Carol, 61, interrupted: “I think a lot of people wouldn’t though.”

Kaye, 58, added: “My choice would be that I would be really uncomfortable.”

Carol then responded: “I’m really uncomfortable with the decision to force care home workers to have the jab in order for them to do their jobs.

“I find it quite frighting. It’s taking away peoples freedom of choice to have a medical intervention that a lot of people know and think is not particularly necessary.”

Carol appeared frustrated as she gave her view on the vaccine (Credit: ITV)

The frustrated star added: “If all these people leave the care sector it will be absolute carnage! I can’t believe that they’re doing it, and I can’t believe they’re doing it to NHS workers.

“They are forcing people to get injected when they don’t want it, and they think they don’t need it.”

However, Kaye continued to disagree with her fellow panellist.

The host stated: “Carol everyone knows that you and I are on different pages.

“All I am saying is that if the vaccine is our best protection – not the perfect protection – and I happen to believe that, then I would want my parents to have the best protection.”

But Carol managed to get the last word in.

I agree with Carol. Residents and visitors are not forced to have the vaccine. There are tests. Complex situation but completely agree this is a worrying development. #LooseWomen — Felicity Baumflough (not my real name) (@Baumflough) November 11, 2021

I fully agree with Carol Mcgiffin!!

What happened to freedom of choice?#LooseWomen — †~•IAmBatman•~† (@Batman_Blossom) November 11, 2021

Facts Carol. More people will die if there's no careworkers!!!#LooseWomen — Kiwana Fubler🇧🇲 (@KiwanaFubler) November 11, 2021

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

She added: “No one said you can work in the care home without a flu jab!”

Viewers of the ITV show were torn over Carol and Kaye’s debate.

Many agreed with Carol, with one saying: “I’m 100% with @McGiff on the covid vaccine & care workers/NHS staff. Nobody should be forced to put anything in their bodies that they don’t wish to have.

We’re on a very slippery slope

“I’d rather have care workers who are unvaxxed than no care workers at all. We’re on a very slippery slope.”

A second added: “I fully agree with Carol McGiffin!! What happened to freedom of choice? #LooseWomen.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Facts Carol. More people will die if there’s no care workers!!!#LooseWomen.”

#LooseWomen I'm 100% with @McGiff on the covid vaccine & care workers/NHS staff. Nobody should be forced to put anything in their bodies that they dont wish to have. I'd rather have care workers who are unvaxxed than no care workers at all. We're on a very slippery slope 😔 — Nicola (@Colabubble) November 11, 2021

So people who slate the vaccine on social media get muted but carol can go on and on. Sorry she’s wrong. How can you have an unvax person care for a vulnerable elderly person! @loosewomen #loosewomen — Helen (@HelenCarly) November 11, 2021

Watching #LooseWomen and furious with Carol McGriffin…. Remove her from the panel as she won’t allow others to have opinions,it’s her way or no way and how she spoke to @Kay was borderline aggressive. She supposed to be intelligent enough to share opinions without arguing — Chris O'Brien (@CriticalCareOB) November 11, 2021

A fourth tweeted: “I agree with Carol. Residents and visitors are not forced to have the vaccine. There are tests. Complex situation but completely agree this is a worrying development. #LooseWomen.”

However, others disagreed: “Watching #LooseWomen and furious with Carol McGriffin… Remove her from the panel as she won’t allow others to have opinions, it’s her way or no way and how she spoke to @Kay was borderline aggressive.

“She’s supposed to be intelligent enough to share opinions without arguing.”

Another shared: “So people who slate the vaccine on social media get muted but Carol can go on and on. Sorry she’s wrong. How can you have an unvax person care for a vulnerable elderly person!”

