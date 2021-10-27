Some ITV viewers were not happy when they tuned into Loose Women and This Morning today (October 27).

Firstly, This Morning – fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, was cut short to the surprise of some viewers.

To make matters worse, Loose Women was cancelled entirely.

Viewers rushed to social media, some to share their anger while others celebrated the schedule change.

Why was Loose Women not on today?

This Morning was cut short by 15 minutes while Loose Women didn’t air at all to make way for ITV’s special programme on the chancellor’s Budget.

Some viewers were happy by the change.

“Good thing about the #budget is that #loosewomen has been cancelled,” joked one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Thank God it’s Budget Day!!! #ThisMorning cut short.”

A third realised: “Oh, they’ve finished early, I forgot about the budget lol #ThisMorning,” said another.

However, Loose Women hasn’t been canned for good.

ITV was just forced to cut their schedule short to make way for this year’s budget announcements.

Instead of the usual programming, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the second Budget of the year.

As a result, some fans were not very pleased.

“My whole work schedule is based around this show finishing at 12:30. [Bleep] off, budget!” ranted one viewer.

Another tweeted: “The budget can [bleep] off #ThisMorning!”

Another moaned: “Oh. Didn’t realise it was a shorter show. When was #spintowin on? I had to go out.”

Loose Women will be returning tomorrow, October 28, as scheduled.

This Morning will also air in its regular timeslot – 10am to 12:30pm.

What happened to Linda Robson?

Meanwhile, Loose Women came under fire recently after one of its stars swore on live TV.

Linda Robson, 63, was introducing a competition prize and she wheeled out a box containing £1million.

Everything seemed fine, but then the worst happened: she went and dropped the F-bomb!

As she maneuvered through the audience and past the cameras, Linda turned back and said: “How the [bleep] do I look at it?”

Gasps were then heard as Linda’s co-stars Charlene White, Sunetra Sarker, Brenda Edwards and Kéllé Bryan couldn’t believe what they had just heard.

Linda muttered: “Are we live on air?”

Charlene then turned to the camera and told viewers: “Apologies. I’d like to apologise for Linda’s language.

“She knows that she’s done wrong. I think Linda has forgotten that we are live on air.”

