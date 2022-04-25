Loose Women fans have flocked to Twitter to praise Brenda Edwards, who returned to the ITV show for a special interview following the death of her son.

Brave Brenda, 53, was hailed as ‘brave’ and ‘strong’ after a heartbreaking pre-recorded chat with pal, Coleen Nolan.

It was her first TV appearance since the shock death of 31-year-old Jamal in February.

Brenda opened up to Coleen about Jamal’s death (Credit: ITV/Loose Women)

Fans could not express their awe at Brenda’s strength enough.

Brenda on Loose Women today

“Following the devastating news regarding your son, Brenda, I am sooo looking forward to having you back on the Loose Women panel. Your beautiful smile and open honest narrative is missing. In my opinion. Welcome back honey. Peace, love and God’s comfort,” wrote one inspired viewer.

Another added: “Seeing Brenda Edwards on Loose Women earlier remembering Jamal got me. The strength it must have took for her to go on air. What a strong woman.”

A third said: “Sending love and support to Brenda. Looking forward to seeing her back tomorrow. Lovely lady. People [are] here for you Brenda.”

And a fourth tweeted: “Well done @NolanColeen & @loosewomen for this very powerful but special sit down chat with @brenda_edwards before she returns to the panel. This was such an emotional watch but I know that Jamal is looking down from heaven & would be so proud of you.”

Fans struggled to hold back tears watching Brenda open up to Coleen, 57, about how the family has coped since losing music mogul, Jamal.

Jamal died suddenly in February (Credit: ITV/Loose Women)

Brenda Edwards son

Brenda was seen telling Coleen: “It was sudden and it was unexpected and he went into a cardiac arrest and he passed with me holding his hand.

“I get a little bit of comfort knowing I was there.”

Coleen replied: “You should get lots of comfort knowing that you were with him.”

She went on to reveal how she’s still taking each day as it comes but has been overwhelmed by the amount of support she’s received.

Brenda also spoke a little bit about Jamal’s homegoing service which took place last month.

She said: “Everyone wore blue or white, the music was there, he had live entertainment. It was really really lovely.

“When we laid him to rest it was really beautiful. We looked up at the clouds and there was a ‘J’.”

A tearful Brenda thanked the Loose Women panel for being there for her, both on the phone and in person, as she struggled through her grief.

The interview comes ahead of Brenda returning to the live lunchtime show tomorrow (Tuesday 26 April).

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV and is also available for catch-up on ITV Hub.

