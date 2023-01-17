Loose Women star Brenda Edwards declared “no one mess with Coleen” after Coleen Nolan revealed how she got her revenge on a cheating ex.

Naming no names, Coleen recounted the story on today’s Loose Women (January 17).

And, as the tale played out, her ITV co-stars looked more and more shocked!

‘No one mess with Coleen,’ Brenda declared (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Brenda shocked by Coleen’s admission

Coleen explained that she had been cheated on and, after making friends with her ex’s new flame, decided to get her revenge.

The star explained that the woman kept insisting “he won’t do it to me, he won’t do it to me” – but Coleen, it seems, was intent on proving a leopard never changes its spots.

As part of the how petty are you after a break-up discussion, Coleen admitted what she’d done and said she regretted it afterwards.

“I’ve done one vengeful thing in my life, that I really regretted the next day because this ex-boyfriend cheated on me.

“I got quite friendly in the end with the girl that he cheated with and we talked and blah blah blah and it was fine.

“She kept saying this thing every time we met, which was ‘he’ll never do it to me’. In the end, I thought what are you saying here?

“Like I deserved him to do it to me, you’re saying you’re better than me almost, so I invited him round to have a little chat and I slept with him.”

Brenda’s jaw dropped as the audience cheered Coleen on.

Brenda Edwards looked entirely shocked as Coleen told her tale on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

‘It gets worse’

However, she wasn’t done there.

“No it gets worse. It gets worse because the next day I went round and I went ‘he did’,” she said.

Brenda quipped: “Okay, nobody mess with Coleen! That is the moral of that story yeah!”

Coleen added: “No it’s terrible and I actually afterwards, I felt really bad and I felt it was unfair.

“But I felt like she was taking the mick out of me. So I thought don’t tell me he won’t do it again, because he will and I got him to and he did and I told her.”

