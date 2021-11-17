Loose Women announces major change to Friday’s show

Loose Women announced a major change to this Friday’s show (November 19).

It will revert once again to Loose Men, and feature a panel of all-male guests, chatting about male-centred topics and discussion points.

So who’s on?

Vernon revealed all on Wednesday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women?

Wednesday’s panel Jane Moore, Sophie Morgan, Katie Piper and Judi Love once again discussed the big taking points of the day.

But just before they welcomed guest Rob Rinder in for a chat, the camera cut to Vernon Kay.

He said: “The Loose Men are taking over the show once again, and I’m in the hotseat.

“Join me Vernon, and my incredible panel of mates: Mike Tindall, Ore Oduba and Iain Stirling on International Men’s Day.

“Nothing is off-limits and we’ll open up about subjects closest to our hearts, including fatherhood, family life and mental health.

“Plus I guarantee there’ll be plenty of laughs along the way.”

Vernon also introduced his panellists (Credit: ITV)

When was the last time Loose Women became Loose Men?

The last time Loose Women rebranded into Loose Men was earlier this year in May.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, the panel comprised Richard Madeley, Robert Rinder, Martin Kemp and Jordan Banjo.

Together they opened up about their own personal struggles.

And the episode won praise from viewers.

One wrote on Twitter: “It’s so insightful for us regular #LooseWomen viewers to hear a panel of men talking honestly about various mental health issues. Bravo ITV.”

What did Vernon say about I’m A Celebrity?

Elsewhere, former I’m A Celebrity contestant Vernon took to Instagram to wish the new campmates all the best for the upcoming series.

He said: “It’s been a year!!

“Good luck to all the @imacelebrity castle mates!! If you have half the good time we did you’ll be onto a winner!! I loved every minute looking back, maybe not the [deer emoji, balls emoji].

“Have a good one @antanddec and all the amazing production team.”

Vernon’s safer – and warmer – in a TV studio, we think!