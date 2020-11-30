Loose Women star Andrea McLean has announced she’s leaving the show after 13 years.

The star shared the sad news on Monday’s episode (November 30) and insisted she isn’t “saying goodbye to telly”.

Andrea explained she’s ready to “put myself out there” and see “what the universe has in store”.

What did Andrea McLean say about leaving Loose Women?

Andrea said: “I’m going to be leaving Loose Women. Oh my goodness, I didn’t mean to cry. Sorry.

“I’ve been anchoring Loose Women for 13 years and a part of ITV daytime for 23 years.

“The team have been so wonderful… ‘Can we help? Would you like less days so you can focus on your business?’

“I’m not saying goodbye to telly either. All I’m doing is just… you just never know unless you try.

“So I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store.”

She continued: “Help as many women as I possibly can in whatever way that means.”

Saira Khan told Andrea: “I know whatever you do, you’re going to make a success of it.

“But if you think you’re going to leave this show without us getting your whole career and showing you what you’ve achieved.

“We are going to dig the archives, we’re going to get your friends on, we’re going to go to past colleagues.

“We’re going to give you a massive send off so don’t you worry.”

An emotional, Andrea added: “This is not goodbye, this is au revoir because I’m still going to be here right up until Christmas.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, with many gutted to see Andrea go.

One person said: “Aww @andrea_mclean leaving #LooseWomen is another reason 2020 can do one. But good luck in the new venture.”

Another added: “So sad Andrea is leaving.”

A third wrote: “Shame that @andrea_mclean is leaving #LooseWomen she has been amazing over the years.

“Know she’ll do great in whatever she chooses to do next though.”

