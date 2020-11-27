Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she thought she had “broken her neck” during an ill-fated bungee experience in 2013.

Andrea, 51, opened up about the jump on today’s episode (Friday November 27) of the ITV daytime show.

She admitted that the accident gave her “whiplash”.

Andrea told the story on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Andrea McLean say on Loose Women?

Speaking to fellow panellists Brenda Edwards, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams about their worst ever days at work, Andrea told her story.

She explained that her own worst day at work came when she tried a “reverse bungee” live on air.

“I was doing this thing for charity, remember when I did the reverse bungee?” she asked the panel.

“That was me! What happened was, I was so professional that I kept going, I was all in position, and it would’ve been fine if I’d stayed there.”

Andrea’s bungee jump almost went terribly wrong (Credit: ITV)

What else did Andrea say on Loose Women?

“It was totally my own fault. Because my head had turned to the side and I pinged up, I got the worst whiplash ever known in the history of the universe.

“There was a noise like a gun going off and I swear to God I thought I’d broken my neck.”

As soon as she came down from the bungee jump, she called for an ambulance straight away.

“I lost all feeling in my neck down, lost all feeling in my limbs, and I was taken to King’s College Hospital where I spent the rest of the day and into the night being X-rayed and checked over because they thought I’d broken my neck,” she said.

Andrea opened up about her experiences on SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: ITV)

Andrea opened up about another experience

It’s not the first time Andrea has got into trouble during a physical task on TV.

She revealed in an interview earlier on in the year that appearing on Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins left her “anxious and overwhelmed”.

The incident came after she was tasked with marching with a bag over her head.

