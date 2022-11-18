Jake Quickenden has testicles examined on Loose Men after family heartbreak

Today on Loose Men, singer Jake Quickenden had his testicles examined live on air by Dr Amir Khan.

Friday’s episode of Loose Women was taken over by an all-male panel. The Loose Men presenters consisted of Olly Murs, Vernon Kay, Larry Lamb and Ade Adepitan.

During the episode, Jake, 34, was examined by Dr Amir to raise awareness for testicular cancer.

The former X Factor star lost both his dad Paul and his brother Oliver to cancer.

Loose Women had an all-male panel for Friday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men today: Jake Quickenden raises awareness for cancer

Jake’s testicles were examined to encourage men to get checked for testicular and prostate cancer.

He said: “I lost my dad and brother to cancer, so for me not checking is a way of just putting it to the back of my mind. Sometimes I think if I checked and I felt something I’d be so worried, so for me, it was out of sight, out of mind.

“But as I’ve got older, I’ve got kids now, it makes me think that is a stupid thing to do, we need to be talking more, we need to be checking more.”

He added: “I had my first check up six months ago, I’m 34, and that was a big step for me to even do, an MRI, everything checked and bloods checked, and I felt quite proud.

“The reason I’m doing this today, even if it helps one person – if this helps someone then that’s all that matters really.”

Jake was examined by Dr Amir Khan on Loose Men today (Credit: ITV)

Viewer reactions

Taking to social media, many fans commended Jake for being examined live on air.

One person said: “Massive well done for doing this today! So important to be raising awareness and showing all men it isn’t embarrassing to check themselves it’s to potentially save lives.”

A second wrote: “Go on Jake! Brave lad,” and another concluded: “Fair play to Jake for getting his baubles out on telly.”

“Hats off to Jake Quickenden for getting his balls checked on Loose Men, good lad, will save lives,” another added.

Dr Amir also said: “Jake is incredibly brave for doing this on television.”

Jake’s family life

Jake shares his son Leo, one, with his wife Sophie. He’s also the stepfather of her son son Freddie, eight.

He told The Sun: “I think having a kid has made me realise life’s too short. Leo saved my life in a way because I did used to have a lot of thoughts and a lot of worries. He gave me a purpose. When you have your own child he gave me a purpose and my anxieties didn’t seem as bad then.”

“My thoughts weren’t as dark, and I just wanted to do everything for him. He gave me a reason and that’s how I look at things now,” he added.

“He really is that little bright spark. When I lost my dad and brother, I feel like I lost a part of me as well. But having him around now has given me that back. In a way he’s saved me.”

