Loose Men panel returns to Loose Women today and viewers make plea to ITV

As the Loose Men took over from the Loose Women again today (Thursday, May 12), viewers had a message for TV bosses.

The show went down a storm with fans and now many want it to become a regular fixture on ITV!

Loose Men aired on ITV today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men on ITV

Viewers tuning in to Loose Women expecting to see Coleen Nolan and company will have been shocked by a major shake-up to today’s show.

The Loose Women were replaced by an all-male panel for a special episode of Loose Men today.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Vernon Kay, Strictly star Johannes Radebe, former rugby legend Mike Tindall, and radio host Roman Kemp fronted the show.

This is the fourth time that Loose Women have handed over the reins of their show to an all-male cast.

The most recent episode of Loose Men aired back in November to mark International Men’s Day.

Johannes Radebe joined the Loose Men panel today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV’s Loose Men today?

A number of topics were discussed during today’s edition of Loose Men.

Mental health – notably men’s mental health – was discussed at length by the panelists.

At one point during the show, the Loose Men discussed how social media harms their body confidence, and Johannes advocated for boys to learn ballroom.

He even taught Mike some moves too!

The panelists also discussed whether men worry about their biological clock – with Roman sharing his experience with having his sperm count checked before his 30th birthday.

“I want more than anything to be able to be a dad,” he said. “For the last five years I’ve felt myself approaching 30 and thinking, I really hope I can have kids.”

Viewers were full of praise for Loose Men (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to the all-male show

It’s safe to say that Loose Men went down a treat with ITV viewers!

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to praise the show, with many branding it a “breath of fresh air”.

“This is so nice and a breath of fresh air. I can actually hear them speak and they aren’t cackling over each other,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can we please get a proper series of #loosemen, miles better,” another pleaded.

“#loosemen makes such a refreshing change. Perhaps it could be a more permanent fixture @ITV” a third wrote.

“Petition to make #LooseMEN a weekly show. Super important for men to listen to other men as role models and peers discussing the highs and lows of life,” another said.

“Think Loose Men should be a more common thing on #ITV #loosemen @ITV enjoying the honest chat,” a fifth said.

Loose Men is now available to watch on ITV Hub. Loose Women returns tomorrow (Friday, May 13) from 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.