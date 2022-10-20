Loose Men viewers make same plea to ITV following today’s special

Loose Men returned to ITV today and viewers were left thrilled over the special episode.

The panel consisted of Andi Peters, Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba and Shaun Wallace on Thursday (October 20).

The men discussed a range of topics including marriage and relationships, their appearances and showing emotions.

Loose Men on ITV

It seems the combination of the panellists and the topics discussed left viewers wanting more and they made pleas to ITV.

One person said on Twitter: “Loving Loose Men on @ITV more please! Great idea.”

Another wrote: “Can every #LooseWomen episode be just like this please?”

A third added: “#LooseMen should be on every day for me please… far better. God love them.”

Many viewers also said they thought Loose Men was “better” than Loose Women, which usually airs on weekdays from 12:30pm.

One gushed: “#LooseMen is so much better than #LooseWomen.”

Another wrote: “I actually prefer #LooseMen to #LooseWomen it’s good to get a male perspective on topics discussed… loving today’s panel with Andi at the helm!”

Meanwhile, another said: “I prefer #LooseMen a lot more to #LooseWomen.”

Loose Men today

During today’s programme, the panel discussed when the last time they cried was.

Lorraine and Good Morning Britain regular Andi admitted he has “no problem” crying “anywhere, anytime, in front of anyone”.

The Chase quizzer Shaun continued: “I think men generally shouldn’t have the problem in terms of expressing their emotions.

“Men have a tendancy to be macho but the reality is that if you do have problems which you build up inside, it gets to a situation where by you’re too ashamed or too proud to say anything.”

What else was said?

He continued: “Sometimes it might be too late so I think it’s always important to express your feelings.”

Meanwhile, Jordan admitted he can “struggle” with opening up about certain subjects.

He said: “When my wife gave birth to our second child, my little girl, she was really unwell. She ended up getting sepsis and was in hospital for a couple of months.

“Inside I was freaking out and I didn’t talk to anyone about it.”

Meanwhile, another discussion saw the panel open up about who they look up to, with Andi making a confession about Phillip Schofield.

He said: “I wrote to Phillip Schofield when I was 16 saying, ‘Please can you do anything to help get me on television?’ And now he’s a really good friend of mine.”

