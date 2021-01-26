Long Lost Family viewers were reduced to tears last night (January 25), as a mother and daughter were reunited after 50 years.

Pauline Pedder was just 15 years old when she fell pregnant and her parents forced her to put her daughter up for adoption.

But despite being reunited with Carol on the ITV show, the pandemic has forced them apart once again.

Long Lost Family viewers were reduced to tears during last night’s reunion (Credit: ITV)

Long Lost Family: What did Pauline and Carol say?

Appearing on Lorraine today (January 26), Pauline and Louise opened up on their relationship now.

Pauline recently moved to Barnsley, while daughter Carol lives in Huddersfield.

Carol, who was named Louise at birth, recalled the instant connection she felt with her mum after reuniting.

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, she said: “Yeah, I felt a connection. I just felt it was a long time coming. She [Pauline] was just so lovely, she put me at ease straight away.”

Pauline Pedder (right) was reunited with her daughter Carol (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Pauline discussed keeping in contact throughout the pandemic.

The 65-year-old explained: “We text every week and we phone each other.”

Carol added: “Yeah, we phone.”

In addition, she said: “It’s really important to me. I can’t believe how many family members there are!”

The mother and daughter appeared on Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Pauline and Carol?

Pauline discovered she was pregnant at just 14 years old.

After giving birth at 15, her parents decided that her daughter would be adopted.

Speaking about her first pregnancy, Pauline shared: “It’s remembering all those emotions. I just wanted a fairytale ending.

“Many times I just cried and cried under the bed covers so nobody heard. I wouldn’t wish those feelings on anyone. I just want to find my baby.”

Pauline and Carol are unable to see each other (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Carol, who was adopted by a loving family, had been following Pauline’s life on Facebook for years.

However, she didn’t get in touch as she feared she would be rejected.

She told presenter Nicky Clarke: “I’ve always known I’ve been adopted, my mum just said I was special because I was adopted.

“My parents were good to me, my mum was one in a million but my mum passed away 15 years ago.”

Long Lost Family hosts Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell (Credit: ITV1)

The pair were later reunited at a cafe between their homes.

Pauline was able to tell her daughter she was never a secret before gifting her a special necklace.

Following their reunion, Carol said: “I’m just happy that I finally met her after all these years.”

Furthermore, Pauline added: “It’s happy ending. Now I feel my life is complete.”

“It’s a warm feeling inside, like I’ve swallowed sunshine!” – Pauline #LongLostFamily pic.twitter.com/ScK2mdCeBX — Long Lost Family (@longlostfamily) January 25, 2021

What did viewers say?

ITV viewers were left in tears over the emotional scenes.

One wrote on Twitter: “God I’m in tears already. What a sad story. Thank god times have changed #LongLostFamily.”

A second said: “Reason to be cheerful after watching #longlostfamily during lockdown. I can weep and wake with bulging eyes and hide behind my glasses.”

In addition, a third wrote: “OMG that’s the saddest, yet sweetest, thing I’ve heard for a long time. Bless Carol, she’s so lovely”

