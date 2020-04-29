Lockdown misery made even worse for viewers unable to access their favourite shows on ITV Hub

Brits have been facing more lockdown misery as they have struggled to watch their favourite shows on ITV Hub because of technical issues with the catch-up and streaming service.

For a number of telly fans, the platform hasn't been working properly this week, preventing them from watching shows like This Morning, Beat The Chasers, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Viewers have had major issues with ITV Hub recently (Credit: ITV)

Website Product-reviews.net wrote about the issue, prompting viewers to flock to the comments section to complain.

One said: "When I try to open the app on my iPad, I get a blank screen and then it closes. I have tried updating and reinstalling but it doesn't work."

Another wrote: "Same problem. Cleared cookies and cache and reinstalled, but it still goes to a blank screen then back to desktop on my iPad."

People have had trouble watching shows on ITV, particularly on iPads, iPhones and smart TVs (Credit: ITV)

A third said: "Can only get to halfway through watching BGT on catch-up and it just crashes and when I click resume, all that happens is the page reloads. When I click 'watch from beginning', it lets me watch right up until the same time where the same thing happens."

"Cannot open the ITV Hub app on my iPad, just a get grey screen briefly, having downloaded it again from the App Store," explained a fourth. "Also cannot get anything on catch-up on the Samsung TV. Just says the smart hub is being updated. This has been going on for several days now."

Can only get to halfway through watching BGT on catch-up and it just crashes.

Similarly, ITV viewers on Twitter have reported a range of issues across various devices in recent weeks, including iPads, iPhones and smart TVs.

"I'm trying to watch episode five [of the drama Belgravia] on ITV Hub now," tweeted one. "And it's not working. Sound but no picture! Please help."

"ITV Hub app not working on iPad for two weeks but works on iPhone," said another. "Uninstalled and reinstalled all updates done #itv, help please."

Someone else tweeted: "Hi, I'm not sure if you've seen but there's hundreds of messages on forums this week re. ITV Hub no longer working on iPads and other devices. You load it, screen goes grey then back to home page. Already done all the troubleshooting plus un- and reinstalling."

I'm trying to watch episode 5 on ITV hub now and its not working. Sound but no picture! Please help 😢 — jenny youens (@jenny_youens) April 13, 2020

ITV hub app not working on iPad for 2 weeks but works on iPhone uninstalled and reinstalled all updates done #itv help please — Sian Morgan (@moggzwales) April 14, 2020

Hi.I’m not sure if you’ve seen but there’s hundreds of messages on forums this wk re ITV hub no longer working on iPads and other devices. Same https://t.co/yIHkvIkFFQ load it, screen goes grey then back to home pg.Already done all the troubleshooting plus un and reinstalling. — Ash (@ashsmith1973) April 26, 2020

ITV Hub's Twitter account replied to that last tweet and said it was "looking into" the issue.

It tweeted: "Hi, we are aware of this issue - it's happening on iOS 9 and 10 devices. Our app developers are looking into it."

Hi, we are aware of this issue - it's happening on iOS 9 and 10 devices. Our app developers are looking into it. — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) April 27, 2020

ED! contacted ITV for comment."

