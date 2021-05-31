Stephen King is bringing to life another of his beloved thrillers in Apple TV+ series, Lisey’s Story.

The novel, released in 2006, is one of the author’s favourite personal works, writing the series personally to make sure it was given justice.

However, like any fan of the highly-praised author knows, it’s not going to be a simple love story.

What is Lisey’s Story about?

In this limited series, Lisey Landon is still grieving the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon.

But two years on, she begins to tidy out his office, reliving memories as she does so.

As a result, a series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

This includes his relationship with his mental health, family history, and supernatural connection.

Who is in the cast?

Julianne Moore is the leading lady of the series, playing the grieving Lisey.

Clive Owen stars as her husband, Scott, in the flashbacks.

Meanwhile, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan complete the cast.

What has Stephen King said about the series?

In an interview ahead of the show’s release, King says: “Lisey’s Story is my favourite, it always has been. At its core, this is a love story. It’s a story of a woman’s courage, who would do almost anything to save her husband’s life and sanity.

“Lisey is a different thing for me. It’s very close to my heart. I had pneumonia around the year 2000, and came really close to ‘stepping out’.

“When I came home from the hospital, my wife had cleaned out my study, and I thought to myself ‘I died, I’m a ghost’.

“The idea from Lisey’s Story came from that, particularly the idea that writers, when they make things up, they go to a different world.”

However, he added he wanted to make the show better than the story in the novel, and says: “I thought, if somebody’s going to mess it up […] nobody is going to mess it up but me.”

Lisey’s Story launches Friday, June 4th on Apple TV+.

