Lisa Faulkner’s ‘health anxiety’ battle after losing beloved mum at such a young age

Weekend Kitchen star Lisa Faulkner suffered an ‘anxiety’ battle after losing her beloved mum at an early age.

The actress turned TV chef is back on our screens with John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen today.

And while her career is flying high, Lisa has shared some personal battles along the way.

Lisa Faulkner feels ‘lucky’ despite losing her mum

Lisa Faulkner with husband John Torode in November (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The TV cook lost her mum Julie to throat cancer when she was 44 years old.

Lisa was just 16 at the time and revealed in 2016 how lucky she feels to still be getting older.

To still be here is mind-blowing to me.

She is now 49, despite looking much younger.

Lisa, married to celebrity chef John Torode, once admitted she feared she wouldn’t reach the same age as her mum.

“Honestly, getting to that milestone was a massive one for me,” she once told The Mirror.

“I had to get past it in my head. I didn’t know what my mum would look like after 44. So I couldn’t ever see me getting to that age. To still be here is mind-blowing to me.”

Read more: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner. Who were the TV power couple previously married to?

Lisa told the newspaper: “I will always be watchful with my health.”

“You do end up with a slight sense of hypochondria when somebody dies at a young age and you have to grow up with that, always thinking the worst.”

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode invite viewers into their home to share their cooking expertise (Credit: ITV)

Lisa and Masterchef star John, 56, met when Lisa was on Celebrity Masterchef cooking show in 2010 and began dating in 2012.

Between them they have five children, but still find the time to invite viewers into their lives for their Weekend Kitchen show.

Read more: John Torode’s romantic gesture that melted ‘terrified’ Lisa Faulkner’s heart

John said: “I am delighted to work together with my wonderful wife again on this series for ITV. We never get bored of cooking together and thinking up new and exciting dishes, so to do more of that for Weekend Kitchen makes us very happy indeed! This never feels like work for us.”

Lisa added: “We really are thrilled the series has gained such a great following and viewers really seem to appreciate our tips and ideas.

“And hopefully, what we have on the menu this time can now be shared with some loved ones that viewers might be seeing for the first time since lockdown which is a lovely thought.”

The husband and wife duo will be back on screen for episode nine, series seven, on ITV, Saturday at 11.40am for an hour of culinary fun.

What do you think of Lisa and John’s Weekend Kitchen? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix