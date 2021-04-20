Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge is hosting a new documentary series for the BBC.

But who is she and what is she known for? What projects has she worked on?

Read on to find out more about the makeup expert.

Lisa Eldridge is hosting Makeup: A Glamorous History (Credit: Lisa Eldridge/BBC)

Who is BBC star Lisa Eldridge?

Lisa Eldridge is a professional makeup artist.

She was raised in Liverpool, England and New Zealand, and is today a successful businesswoman, writer and YouTube content creator.

She is the author of Face Paint: The Story of Makeup, which was released in 2015.

Lisa currently works with cosmetics company Lancôme as the firm’s global creative director.

She was born on October 26, 1974 and is 46 years old.

Lisa has a husband, photographer Robin Derrick, and they have two sons.

The star will examine fashionable looks in three different eras of British history (Credit: Lisa Eldridge/BBC)

What film and TV projects has Lisa worked on?

According to IMDB, Lisa worked as a makeup artist on a short film released in 2010 called Thunder Mind Perfect.

More recently, she worked on the 2019 live action version of the Disney classic Dumbo, and last year, on the music video for pop star Dua Lipa’s single Physical.

The makeup artist’s range includes lipstick (Credit: Lisa Eldridge/BBC)

Lisa in Makeup: A Glamorous History

Now, Lisa is presenting the BBC Two documentary series Makeup: A Glamorous History, which will examine the beauty looks of three different eras in British history, to see what the ideals and fashions of the day say about the times.

It starts on BBC Two on Tuesday (April 20), with the first episode looking into the Georgian period.

Think of Marie Antoinette and the huge, enormous wigs and the makeup they used.

During the first episode, Lisa heads to Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, and explores Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, who was one of the top beauty icons of the day.

It will also see her recreate a Georgian look on a model in the 21st-century.

Discussing it on her YouTube channel, Lisa said: “Episode one is really only based on one decade, the 1780s. It’s the real High Georgian… if you think of Marie Antoinette and the huge, enormous wigs and the makeup they used.”

In the first episode, Lisa creates a Georgian look on model Queenie (Credit: Plimsoll Productions/ Will Edwards/BBC)

Lisa Eldridge’s lipstick

Lisa has her own range of lipstick. A description on her website reads: “Paint your lips as an artist would with these highly pigmented True Velvet Lipsticks. Described as ‘A phenomenon… a work of art’.

“Each bullet has the appearance of beautifully plush velvet fabric, a ‘trompe l’oeil’ that has to be seen to be believed. This is matte lipstick revolutionised with a saturated technicolour formulation and a creamy texture with a slight sheen that’s 3D and luscious, not a flat matte.

“So intensely pigmented, it’s easy to create either a one-swipe graphic lip statement or pat gently for the ultimate subtle lip stain.”

Is BBC star Lisa Eldridge on Instagram?

Yes, Lisa has an Instagram account, at @lisaeldridgemakeup. She currently boasts an impressive 1.3million followers.

Lisa is also on Twitter, where she tweets from the handle @Lisa_Eldridge.

On YouTube, Lisa’s channel is simply called Lisa Eldridge and she has 2.04million subscribers.

