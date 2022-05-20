Lingo viewers have the same ‘cruel’ complaint to make about contestants

Lingo viewers all had the same complaints to make during yesterday’s edition of the show (Thursday, May 19).

Fans of the show certainly weren’t impressed with some of the contestants yesterday – with some making some pretty cruel comments about them.

Tom and Luke were guests on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lingo yesterday?

Yesterday evening saw another three teams attempt to win a big money prize on Lingo.

Host Adil Ray, welcomed Jan and Jackie, Tom and Luke, and Milo and Bim onto the show.

Best friends Jan and Jackie from Dorset were the contestants who managed to make it to the final in yesterday’s episode.

The duo managed to win £1,485, which left them feeling “great”.

They informed Adil that they were going to use the money to buy some new blinds and a “couple of treats”.

Jan and Jackie walked away with £1,485 (Credit: ITV)

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with the contestants on yesterday’s show.

Some viewers made some pretty cruel comments about them too – with a couple branding them “dim”.

“Not a strong set of contestants today,” one viewer tweeted.

“Not the sharpest knives in the drawer today,” another said.

“And I thought #TheChase had some of the dumbest [bleep] – wits in quiz show history!” a third wrote.

“Especially dim today,” another tweeted.

Lingo replaced The Chase this week (Credit: ITV)Li

Lingo replaces The Chase

All of this week Lingo has replaced The Chase in the latter’s usual 5pm slot on ITV.

This is because Beat the Chasers, The Chase’s spin off, is currently airing at 9pm instead.

ITV viewers were furious to learn that Lingo would be replacing Bradley Walsh and company this week.

“Why is @ITVChase not on at 5pm, and why the hell [is] Lingo in its place?” one viewer fumed.

“This must be the first time in absolute years that #thechase is not on at 5pm during the week! My routine is all over the place now!” another said.

However, thankfully for The Chase fans, the hit ITV show is returning to it’s usual 5pm slot from Monday (May 23) onwards.

