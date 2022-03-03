Lingo viewers left irritated by mother-and-son contestants’ behaviour

Lingo viewers were left complaining about two contestants’ behaviour on the ITV game show today.

Good Morning Britain regular Adil Ray returned on Thursday for another episode of his afternoon quiz show.

The show saw three pairs of contestants today – best friends Lucy and Charlotte, couple Charlotte and Laura and mother and son Heather and Matthew.

Heather and Matthew divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV Lingo today?

However, it was Heather and Matthew who riled up some viewers.

The pair’s celebratory high-fiving when they got a Lingo word correct left viewers irritated on Twitter.

One moment saw Heather and Matthew manage to correctly guess a word with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Lingo viewers called out Heather and Matthew’s high-fiving (Credit: ITV)

After they bagged it, they gave each other a high five.

The mother and son duo sweetly kept high-fiving as they guessed words right.

However, viewers watching mocked the pair on social media.

One person begged: “Please stop with the high fives…#lingo.”

Another wrote: “Mum and son high-fiving is just weird.”

A third added: “Hand gestures,” followed by an angry face emoji.

Unfortunately for Heather and Matthew, they didn’t make it through to the final today.

Instead, Charlotte and Laura took the top spot and went home with £1,440.

Adil’s game show has proven to be a hit with fans since its launch last year.

Elsewhere on today’s show, viewers were left distracted by Adil’s appearance.

Adil distracts viewers!

He was wearing a slightly tight-fitted t-shirt and trousers.

One person said on Twitter: “Rocking the casual look today @adilray too distracting for me to concentrate.. barley answered any.”

Another gushed: “Love it when @adilray shows his arms off.”

However, one said: “Watching ITV today & feel you’ve let your dress standards slip. Presenters should be in suits.

“You wouldn’t find @benshephard presenting #TippingPoint in a t-shirt!”

Lingo airs on ITV, weekdays, at 3pm.

