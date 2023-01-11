Lingo is back on ITV and last night’s episode (January 10) caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Twins Ann and Al made the final of the Adil Ray gameshow.

However, as the tension ramped up, so did the bickering between the pair, with viewers at home predicting fisticuffs between the ladies before the show was out!

Lingo contestants Ann and Al bickered on the show as mistakes were made (Credit: ITV)

Lingo on ITV: Fisticuffs on Adil Ray gameshow?

It all started as the ladies took part in the earlier stages of the competition.

They were tasked with finding a five-letter word beginning with P.

Al are you alright? Having a go at Ann? She’s alright.

Ann guessed polite – a six-letter word – and the ladies were seen having a bit of a tense exchange.

Host Adil declared: “Al are you alright? Having a go at Ann? She’s alright.”

He added: “Come on, it’s okay.”

Host Adil Ray attempted to calm things down between the ladies (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans watching Lingo on ITV at home were quick to react.

“This is going to end in a punch up,” one predicted.

“Twins are sometimes close… And judging by today’s episode of #Lingo, Ann and Al are not that close,” another quipped.

“Awkward – Ann and Al. Ann doesn’t look too happy or convinced does she. And they work together,” said a third.

“Ann and AL bickering lol,” chuckled another.

“Seriously thought we’d have a Lingo punch up then!” declared another.

“If looks could kill!” joked another.

Twin sisters battle it out for £15k

Twin sisters Ann and Al made it to the final of the ITV gameshow, and declared they were keen to tackle the seven-word Lingo in a bid to win a £15,000 jackpot.

Fans at home said they “couldn’t watch” as the ladies tackled the final word game, with almost a minute on the clock.

“I can’t watch!” declared one.

The same could probably be said for Ann and Al watching at home after the results were announced.

“So close!” declared one viewers.

“But it’s great to see contestants taking a risk for the £15,000 jackpot.”

As a result, the ladies went home empty-handed – but still on speaking terms!

