Line Of Duty: Viewers praise clever plotting of Ryan Pilkington in series one and series five

Line Of Duty character Ryan Pilkington had viewers praising Jed Mercurio's attention to detail as he popped up in episode two.

The first series of the cop drama is back on our screens for a rerun on BBC One, attracting long-time fans and newcomers alike.

For those revisiting Line Of Duty, the early episodes are proving just how intricate some of the show's long-term plotting is.

Line Of Duty character Ryan, from series one, is one of the criminals in series five (Credit: BBC)

What did Line Of Duty viewers say about Ryan?

In episode two, aired yesterday (Tuesday, August 4) evening, Ryan was reintroduced to viewers as a tearaway kid from the Borogrove Estate.

In one scene, he delivered a burner phone to drug dealer Wesley Duke as he plied his trade on a street corner.

As fans of the show will know, after series one, Ryan (played by actor Gregory Piper) comes into it again much later.

Viewers thought it showed Line Of Duty's 'brilliant' plotting (Credit: BBC)

In series five, which aired last year, the youth reappears - this time as a member of the Organised Crime Syndicate.

At the end of the 2019 series, it revealed that Ryan was due to train to become a police officer.

Reacting on Twitter, some viewers admitted they had forgotten about Ryan being in the early episodes. Others said it proves the "genius" of creator Jed Mercurio's work.

The end of series five revealed Ryan is training to become a copper (Credit: BBC)

Ryan Pilkington's return to Line Of Duty

One said: "Watching episode two of #LineofDuty, seeing young Ryan and soon-to-be-frozen Jackie and knowing where they both are in series five. Brilliant stuff. Shows the genius of Jed Mercurio's long-term plotting."

Another replied: "OMG! You're right! I'd forgotten about that. Brilliant plot."

A third said: "Really loving watching #lineofduty all over again, especially seeing how Ryan started out compared to where he was at end of S5..."

"I forgot Ryan was actually more terrifying as a sociopathic child #LineofDuty," wrote a fourth.

Someone else tweeted: "Ryan looks so little. Still an evil little scrote. #LineofDuty."

"Ryan looks so tiny! #LineofDuty," said a sixth.

"It's Ryan. But a baby. But still evil. #LineofDuty," joked another.

"If Ryan had been arrested he probably wouldn't be where he is at the end of S5 #LineofDuty," observed one fan of the show.

Another wrote, ahead of the episode airing: "Anyone thinking Steve Arnott looks young, wait until you see Ryan! #LineofDuty."

Line of Duty continues on Monday (August 10) at 9pm on BBC One

