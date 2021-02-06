Line Of Duty tonight: Essential recap of series one ahead of series two rerun!

Line Of Duty is one of the most talked-about and celebrate dramas on British TV, with good reason… many good reasons.

The smash-hit crime series is back on BBC primetime tonight (Saturday February 6) with a repeat of series two.

In this second series, Keeley Hawes’ notorious and much-loved character Lindsay Denton takes centre stage.

So ahead of the series two rerun, what happened in series one? Here’a a romp through what you need to know.

Tony faced a nightmare (Credit: BBC)

What happened in series one of Line Of Duty?

Who is Tony Gates?

Married DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James) is the dream policeman.

He’s the seemingly squeaky-clean supercop that wins awards.

However, all is not what it seems with Tony.

Suspicions of his incredible record for crime solving lead to anti-corruption unit AC-12 taking a closer look at him. And the unit soon uncovers shady and shadier behaviour.

A young Arnott investigates Tony (Credit: BBC)

When do AC-12 and Steve Arnott come into play in series one of Line Of Duty?

In series one we see AC-12 for the first time, headed by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar).

He recruits young officer Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) after he refuses to be part of a cover-up in his division when a raid goes wrong.

Focusing his attention on Gates, Hastings places Arnott on the case.

Jackie came to a messy end (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jackie Laverty?

Jackie Laverty (Gina McKee) is a high-flying property developer who was romantically involved with married Tony Gates.

When she told Tony she had run over a dog in a drunken hit-and-run, Tony sought to cover up the crime.

However, Jackie didn’t tell the truth – she had actually run over her accountant after he discovered she was laundering money for gangster Tommy Hunter.

Hunter then had Laverty brutally murdered and framed Tony.

Now Tony was in deep doo-doo.

Dot Cottan proved to be a wrong ‘un (Credit: BBC)

How were members of Tony’s team involved?

After Tony went rogue to clear his name, his team – including Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (Craig Parkinson) and DC Nigel Morton (Neil Morrissey) – took over an investigation into a triple-murder.

But with AC-12 breathing down his neck, Tony agreed to work with Arnott and co to bring Hunter down.

Tony had to make a decision (Credit: BBC)

How did it all end for Tony?

Trying desperately to clear his name, Tony found himself between two stools.

An upstanding copper who was now in the pocket of a gangster, and a rogue operative hunted by AC-12.

Even though he decided to work with Steve Arnott and DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), he faced a bleak future.

In the final, dramatic scenes, Tony knew that if he was killed in ‘the line of duty’ his family would receive benefits and a pension for life.

Gates threw himself under the wheels of an oncoming lorry.

Series two of Line Of Duty starts tonight (Saturday February 6) at 9pm on BBC One

