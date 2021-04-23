Line of Duty series six fans are steeling themselves for episode six on Sunday night (April 25), and first-look images from the instalment tease a tense opening few scenes.

Fans of the BBC crime drama were left on the edge of their seats after a deadly shoot-out between Kate Fleming and bad-boy cop Ryan Pilkington.

Viewers will find out what happens to Kate (Vicky McClure) on Sunday.

But until then, first-look images show some very worried faces. Stand by for a sneak preview!

There was a tense stand-off in last week’s episode (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the last episode of Line of Duty series six?

At the end of episode five, Kate was lured to a deserted lorry park by bent copper Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

Thinking that they were meeting to iron out some issues between the pair, Kate was instead met by Jo and Pilkington (Gregory Piper).

Pilkington pulled a gun on Kate, and soon Kate did the same.

As the credits rolled, viewers heard two gunshots without knowing who pulled the trigger or who had been hit.

The whole nation was left on the edges of their seats.

The team goes to the lorry park where Kate was last seen (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in episode six?

The BBC has now released two images from the new episode.

In the first snap, the quartet of Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) enter the lorry park.

Looking extremely worried they walk towards the incident with Kate and Pilkington.

No new details have been released by the BBC, so viewers will find out whether Kate survives the shoot-out on Sunday night.

Steve and the team look concerned (Credit: BBC)

What does the second Line of Duty image show?

The second image shows a determined Steve circling the area trying to take everything in.

With Carmichael pulling the plug on AC-12’s surveillance ops, the pics also tease her role in the whole case.

And, with the name Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt) revealed last week, viewers will want to know how he fits into the whole conspiracy.

It’s all to play for with only two episodes left in this series. Mother of God!

Episode six of Line of Duty is on Sunday April 25 at 9pm on BBC One