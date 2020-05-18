Line of Duty series six may have to be rewritten due to coronavirus

Jed Mercurio says Line of Duty season six may have to be rewritten due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on the upcoming season of the show had to be shut down after just four weeks of filming, due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Jed admitted that they could have to scrap what they have already filmed and start over with entire new scripts.

What has he said?

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Jed explained: "We're all considering [a re-write].

"We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world, and all that material would have to be re-shot if we were going to change things.

"That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it."

Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming, added: "I am [wanting to go back]. Even if it means re-shooting what we've already shot."

Jed also revealed they had a small outbreak of the coronavirus on set, which they were able to keep under control with testing.

He added that a return to filming before next year is unlikely unless testing facilities are made widely available.

Vicky said she would happily re-shoot scenes (Credit: BBC)

He explained: "The problem was when [testing] was abandoned by the Government, we were looking at a situation where we couldn't apply that.

"Nobody knows how this is going to unfold and we've just got to make sure everybody's safe. I feel for a lot of the crew, it's a difficult time when you're out of work.

"I want to get back as soon as we can, but that's got to be when it's safe.

"We're not a show that is similar to the soaps where there's a possibility of bringing the actual subject of corona into the storyline.

Jed revealed they had a small outbreak of the coronavirus on set (Credit: BBC)

"To be honest with you there's a lot we can do within the industry.

"But until wider society has the public health infrastructure of test, trace and isolate in place it's going to be very hard for anyone...

"I just don't think, unless wider society has got the process right, we'll be able to work in isolation."

