The Line of Duty season six finale is looming large on the horizon.

Fan theories are currently going wild and speculating as to who’s bent and who isn’t, who H really is and everything else in between.

Everyone from Ted Hastings and Kate Fleming to Patricia Carmichael and Philip Osborne is suspected.

But two peripheral characters haven’t been talked about… until now.

Is Chris Lomax bent as nine-bob note? (Credit: BBC)

Is Chris Lomax in Line of Duty season six bent?

DS Chris Lomax from the Hillside Lane Station has been a loyal lieutenant to Jo Davidson and Operation Lighthouse.

But in last week’s episode (Sunday April 25) he exhibited some dodgy behaviour of his own.

He was heard speaking on a phone and saying: “I could meet in the Red Lion by eight o’clock – nice work.”

This is the same Red Lion pub Carl Banks was boasting about Gail Vella’s murder to the CHIS.

Read more: Line of Duty finale: BBC releases explosive trailer and fans say it’s going to be EPIC!

He also seemed particularly put out when Kate asked all task force members to hand over their mobile phones before the raid on the OCG workshop.

And, Lomax didn’t think it was a good idea to dig up the workshop floor at the end of episode six.

Is he trying to divert the team?

Could Chloe Bishop have more to her than meets the eye? (Credit: BBC)

Is Chloe Bishop bent?

DC Chloe Bishop is a new addition to AC-12 in series six.

During this breathless run, she’s done some invaluable work bringing Hatings and Arnott up to speed on the links between Marcus Thurwell and Philip Osborne and the Lawrence Christopher murder inquiry.

Not to mention being involved in a terrifying shoot-out.

But many fans think that Chloe Bishop is series one star Tony Gates’ daughter.

We know that Gates had two mixed-race daughters – Natalie and Chloe.

It’s thought that the latter was in secondary school when series one was shown.

That means 10 years have passed, and would tally with Chloe’s age now.

But if Chloe is Tony Gates’ daughter, what is she up to?

Is Thurwell really dead? (Credit: BBC)

What about Marcus Thurwell?

Another theory that’s doing the rounds is that Marcus Thurwell is not dead.

At the end of episode six, Hastings and the team watched via a live stream as Spanish police raided the bent copper’s house.

Read more: Line of Duty: Marcus Thurwell is NOT dead according to latest fan theories

However, once inside Thurwell and his wife’s bodies were found on the floor of their bedroom.

But fans think that Thurwell posed as police officer and staged his own death.

The Line of Duty series finale is on Sunday May 2 at 9pm on BBC One