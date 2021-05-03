Will there be a series 7 of Line Of Duty?
TV

Line Of Duty season 7: Martin Compston and Jed Mercurio leave fans fearing it won’t happen!

There are 'conversations' to be had...

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Line Of Duty season 6 came to an explosive end last night (May 2) – but are there plans for season 7?

The crime drama’s latest run – written by Jed Mercurio – went on to reveal the long-awaited identity of the final ‘H’, or ‘The Fourth Man’.

But with no word yet on a commission from the BBC, will Line of Duty season 7 happen?

Will there be Line Of Duty season 7? (Credit: BBC)

Line Of Duty: Will there be a series 7?

To judge by season six’s audience figures, it seems likely a seventh could be in the works.

However, there’s still no commission announcement.

As the sixth series came to a close last night, Jed took to Twitter to share a seemingly cryptic message about the show’s future.

Read more: Line of Duty finale review – even the professional TV critics can’t agree!

Alongside a shot of the AC-12 sign, he penned: “Carry the fire.”

The caption gave no indiction as to whether the show will carry on – was he passing the baton onto fans?

It didn’t stop viewers from speculating it may return.

One wrote: “This has got to be a hint at season 7 #LineOfDuty #LineOfDuty7.”

A second commented: “As long as Ted, Kate and Steve are alive and trying to end this corruption and incompetence… they are ‘carrying the fire’ and there is still hope. Love this @jed_mercurio.”

Another added: “Another season with no Hastings? #LineOfDuty.”

However, others believed Jed’s tweet was a warning to fans.

One viewer shared: “Oh oh… beginning to sound like this is not only the finale to series 6 but the very last series. Say it isn’t so!”

Another tweeted: “Definitely the last one.”

Martin Compston shared an emotional message to his co-stars (Credit: World Productions)

Jed, 55, previously discussed the show’s future during an interview with Radio Times.

He said: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

“We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid-19, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

Line Of Duty: What did Martin Compston say?

Meanwhile, ahead of the finale episode, Martin Compston shared an emotional message to his co-stars.

The tweet included a trio of pictures alongside Jed, Vicky McLure and Adrian Dunbar.

The actor, 36, captioned the shots: “Been a wild few weeks and mental 10 years with the most amazing cast & crews.

“None more so than the 3 below who I’d be lost without.

“A job of a lifetime only made possible by the fans tuning in series after series, for that I can’t thank you all enough. Answers coming? Definately.”

Line Of Duty: What has the BBC said?

Furthermore, the BBC are yet to announce the show’s seventh series.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer told ED!: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

Read more: Line of Duty finale: The 7 big clues we missed that Buckells is H aka The Fourth Man

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

holly willoughby yellow dress
Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning presenter missing from the Bank Holiday show
Prince Harry latest news
Prince Harry latest news: Duke makes first public appearance after Philip’s funeral
Ian Buckells
Line of Duty finale: The 7 big clues we missed that Buckells is H aka The Fourth Man
asan shila emmerdale
Sacked and shamed Emmerdale stars Asan N’jie and Shila Iqbal reunited in photograph
Line of Duty finale review
Line of Duty finale review – even the professional TV critics can’t agree!
Matthew Wright on This Morning
Matthew Wright blames wife as This Morning viewers mock his hair