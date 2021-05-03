Line Of Duty season 6 came to an explosive end last night (May 2) – but are there plans for season 7?

The crime drama’s latest run – written by Jed Mercurio – went on to reveal the long-awaited identity of the final ‘H’, or ‘The Fourth Man’.

But with no word yet on a commission from the BBC, will Line of Duty season 7 happen?

Will there be Line Of Duty season 7? (Credit: BBC)

Line Of Duty: Will there be a series 7?

To judge by season six’s audience figures, it seems likely a seventh could be in the works.

However, there’s still no commission announcement.

As the sixth series came to a close last night, Jed took to Twitter to share a seemingly cryptic message about the show’s future.

Alongside a shot of the AC-12 sign, he penned: “Carry the fire.”

The caption gave no indiction as to whether the show will carry on – was he passing the baton onto fans?

It didn’t stop viewers from speculating it may return.

Carry the fire pic.twitter.com/xRNmdfRY1O — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 2, 2021

One wrote: “This has got to be a hint at season 7 #LineOfDuty #LineOfDuty7.”

A second commented: “As long as Ted, Kate and Steve are alive and trying to end this corruption and incompetence… they are ‘carrying the fire’ and there is still hope. Love this @jed_mercurio.”

Another added: “Another season with no Hastings? #LineOfDuty.”

However, others believed Jed’s tweet was a warning to fans.

One viewer shared: “Oh oh… beginning to sound like this is not only the finale to series 6 but the very last series. Say it isn’t so!”

Another tweeted: “Definitely the last one.”

Martin Compston shared an emotional message to his co-stars (Credit: World Productions)

Jed, 55, previously discussed the show’s future during an interview with Radio Times.

He said: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

“We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid-19, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

Line Of Duty: What did Martin Compston say?

Meanwhile, ahead of the finale episode, Martin Compston shared an emotional message to his co-stars.

The tweet included a trio of pictures alongside Jed, Vicky McLure and Adrian Dunbar.

The actor, 36, captioned the shots: “Been a wild few weeks and mental 10 years with the most amazing cast & crews.

Been a wild few weeks and mental 10years with the most amazing cast & crews. None more so than the 3 below who I’d be lost without. A job of a lifetime only made possible by the fans tuning in series after series, for that I can’t thank you all enough. Answers coming? Definately pic.twitter.com/3DShji8WEH — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 2, 2021

“None more so than the 3 below who I’d be lost without.

“A job of a lifetime only made possible by the fans tuning in series after series, for that I can’t thank you all enough. Answers coming? Definately.”

Line Of Duty: What has the BBC said?

Furthermore, the BBC are yet to announce the show’s seventh series.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer told ED!: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

