Line of Duty return ‘in jeopardy’ as leading star ‘too busy’ with TV rival

Rumours have been circulating about the return of Line of Duty, but its return is reportedly “in jeopardy” as Martin Compston signs up for the second series of The Rig.

Martin played Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in all six series of Line of Duty, but he’ll return to the second series of The Rig which will film this summer.

But after reports that Line of Duty could return as early as Christmas 2023, Martin’s role on The Rig has apparently thrown a spanner in the works.

Martin Compston will return to the second series of The Rig (Credit: Amazon)

Line of Duty’s rumoured return is ‘in jeopardy’

Line of Duty’s return was rumoured in December 2022, which stated that the BBC show would return for a special run after “viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six”.

But Martin Compston’s role in The Rig has not put the return of the popular crime drama “in jeopardy”.

Martin Compston joined Amazon’s The Rig as Fulmer Hamilton at the start of this year, and the show has reportedly been a big hit for Amazon as it’s confirmed that it will return for another series.

Martin will reportedly film the second series of the show during the summer, which could push Line of Duty’s return back.

The Rig’s success in the US could also help raise Martin Compston’s profile in the States.

A source told The Sun: “It would also benefit Martin personally as he already has a house in the US with his American wife, Tianna Flynn, and their three-year-old son.”

A representative for the BBC said that they had no comment at this time.

Actor Martin Compston shut down rumours about Line of Duty’s return last year (Credit: BBC)

Martin Compston previously shut series 7 rumours down

Martin Compston previously shut down rumours of the return of Line of Duty.

He admitted he was “delighted” that people want the show back.

He added that he was up for returning to the show. But he clarified: “At this point in time, there’s nothing immediate.

“There’s nothing coming very soon. I think we’d all like to at some point. It’s just all getting us together.

“I think probably the best thing is to wait for official confirmation from us.”

Hopefully, we’ll get official word on Line of Duty’s return soon…

Read more: Line of Duty and Endeavour stars lead cast of Delia Balmer true crime drama

Would you like to see Line of Duty return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.