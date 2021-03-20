Line of Duty: Hastings bingo – get set for all the Tedisms

Line of Duty Hastings bingo has become a thing with viewers playing along as they watch the BBC drama.

Actor Adrian Dunbar – who plays the Superintendent Ted – knows all about it.

He revealed last year: “There’s a Ted Hastings bingo thing that happens, where guys kind of, every time I say ‘fella’, they have to drink a pint.

Line of Duty Hastings bingo is a thing – fellas! (Credit: BBC)

Now, while we’re not advocating drinking a pint every time the word ‘fella’ is uttered, there’s no harm in a sip or three when you hear a classic Line of Duty, er, line!

So glasses at the ready for the following…

“Fella!” – two sips

“H” – one sip

“OCG” – two sips

“Bent coppers” – three sips

“Wee girl” – two sips

“Mother of God” – one sip

“Jesus, Mary and Joseph” – three sips

“Regs are regs” – drain the glass!

Bonus round…

It’s not just Tedisms to watch out for, there are other phrases that have become firm fan favourites each series.

“Mate!” – Kate and Steve addressing each other

“For the purposes of the DIR”

“One rank senior”

Beeeeeeeeeeeeepppp!

Line of Duty catchphrases have been entertaining viewers since series one (Credit: BBC)

Line of Duty latest news

Earlier this week Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio revealed that Ted, Kate and Steve are not immune from getting the chop as no one is bigger than the show.

Jed has also teased that there is a very strong link between series one and the new series.

And Martin Compston assured fans that this series would provide answers to a lot of big questions.

It also saw poor Adrian Dunbar put through a rather excruciating in interview on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty.

