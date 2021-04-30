Martin Compston has teased that some Line of Duty fan theories are correct – and expressed some consternation at others’ private messages to him!

Line of Duty series 6 is about to come to a close, and everyone wants to know who H is.

There have been so many wild fan theories, some more ridiculous than others.

However, it turns out at least some of them have been spot on.

That is, according to show star Martin.

Martin Compston spills the beans on Line of Duty theories

During an appearance on Jonathan Ross which airs Saturday on ITV, BBC actor Martin says: “All these wild theories… some are pretty close!

He continues: “Every year you worry, are we still relevant? Are people still going to be invested? Now we’re bigger than ever, getting new fans. It’s an intense period when it’s on.

“Yeah man, the reactions have just been great. ”

Vicky McClure went on to confess that the show enjoys leading fans down the wrong path.

“We kind of wind people up a little bit, we know what’s coming,” she says.

“ It’s more your family and close friends who are like, ‘So are you going to tell me?’

“Even my mum – I was in their garden, Dad went inside – my mum was like, ‘Come on.’ I said, ‘No, no!’ I don’t want to ruin it for them. I’d tell her, she wouldn’t tell anyone, but it’s ruining it for her then.”

Martin then adds: “ [During one episode] my dad went into a spiel of who it was [the relative of Jo Davidson], while he was saying it, I said who it was on the TV and he missed it. You have to pay attention.”

He then teases: “There’s a few big answers coming.”

Over the course of the six series, a procession of bent coppers and lawyers have been unmasked as members of the organised crime group.

Subsequently, only one now remains.

Fan theories include Marcus Thurwell, Philip Osborne and Patricia Carmichael and even Ted Hastings.

Martin Compston on fans

Martin also speaks about the fans who get a little bit… over-excited, revealing: “The Instagram DMs get a bit out of hand… a lot of stuff I wish I hadn’t seen… I need to stop looking at them.

“A lot of marriage proposals and a lot of proposals of other stuff from both sexes I must say.”

The Line of Duty series finale is on Sunday May 2 at 9pm on BBC One. The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday May 1 at 9:35pm on ITV1.