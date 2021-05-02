The Line of Duty finale is on Sunday (May 2) and viewers will be bereft at the hit crime drama’s finale.

It leaves a huge hole in the schedules.

So what’s going to take its place next week, and what other twisty-turny crime dramas are out there to help get your fix?

The Pursuit Of Love takes Line of Duty’s place (Credit: BBC)

What’s after the Line of Duty finale next week?

The BBC’s next, big Sunday-night drama – which takes the place of Line of Duty – in its schedules is period story, The Pursuit of Love.

An adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s famous novel, it tells the story of two cousins living in 1920s Oxfordshire.

Read more: Line of Duty finale: Martin Compston teases ‘perfect ending’ as ‘deserving’ fans WILL get answers

Linda dreams of a life of adventure, while Fanny is more concerned with settling down after being abandoned by her mother.

Things change for the relatives when a glamorous local aristocrat invites a charming stranger to a ball.

Linda is instantly smitten, but Fanny’s disapproval threatens to tear the inseparable friends apart.

Dominic West in The Pursuit Of Love (Credit: BBC)

Why is it worth watching?

Who doesn’t love a period drama about passion and fractured families?

There’s also the cast. Lily James stars as Linda, and Dominic West appears as her father, Matthew.

However, it was the pair’s relationship away from the cameras that made the headlines.

Married Dominic and Lily were snapped enjoying an intimate dinner while filming in Rome, and the former admitted that he had “feelings for her”.

Elsewhere in the cast, Sherlock and Fleabag star Andrew Scott plays Lord Merlin.

Bridesmaids’ Secrets and Lies is tense thriller about obsession (Credit: YouTube)

Bridesmaids’ Secrets And Lies, More4

This Australian thriller series started this week on More4, but is available to watch on All4.

Olivia’s perfect wedding turns deadly after one of her bridesmaids unknowingly invites a dangerous stranger into their lives, triggering a deadly chain reaction that blows open a hidden world of secrets.

Stand by for forbidden affairs, strained friendships and revelations galore.

The Flight Attendant is now a cult hit (Credit: YouTube)

The Flight Attendant, Sky One/Now

Starring Kaley Cuoco, this high-energy, twisty-turny thriller with a comic edge has become a cult favourite.

Flight attendant Cassie Bowden likes to party on her downtime, and she hooks up with a good-looking passenger in Bangkok.

After a wild night on the tiles, she wakes up hungover and next to the hunk in his hotel room.

There’s only one problem – he’s dead.

Unable to remember what happened from the night before, she must piece together what happened to clear her name.

Spanish series The Innocent is based on one of Harlan Coben’s novels (Credit: YouTube)

The Innocent, Netflix

Over on Netflix, a Spanish adaptation of hit American crime author Harlan Coben’s bestseller, The Innocent, will stream from Friday April 30.

It tells the story of Mateo, who is starting over with wife Olivia after he’s released from a nine-year stretch in jail.

Nine years earlier, he was convicted of manslaughter after accidentally killing a man.

But just when he’s settling back into life, he receives an unexpected video call from a mysterious man from his past.

Coben is king of the twist, so this could be worth a watch.

John Simm and Kelly Macdonald in State of Play (Credit: YouTube)

State Of Play, Amazon Prime

If you want all the ingredients that make Line of Duty a success (corruption, guessing games and edge-of-your-seat action), 1990s series State of Play is a must.

John Simm stars as journalist Cal McCaffrey, who investigates a drug-related killing and finds the victim is linked to the accidental death of a researcher who works for politician Stephen Collins (David Morrissey).

Instead of bent coppers, we have bent politicians!

Read more: Line of Duty season six: Evidence stacking up that Chris and Chloe are both BENT

And guess who else stars in the series?

Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald (as well as a young James McAvoy and Billy Nighy).

So should you watch? No comment!

The Pursuit of Love begins on BBC One on Sunday May 9 at 9pm