Line Of Duty fans are loving Superintendent Ted Hastings’ new catchphrase, “houl yer wheesht”.

The hit BBC crime drama returned last night (Sunday March 21) for its new, sixth series.

Subsequently, fans were on Ted Hastings watch, eager to see which new Northern Irish catchphrase he came out with.

And they weren’t disappointed.

Viewers loved the new catchphrase (Credit: BBC)

What was the new catchphrase in Line Of Duty?

DI Steve Arnott went to his boss after receiving a call from Sergeant Farida Jatri who accused her boss, DCI Joanne Davidson of being a bent copper.

Steve presented the evidence to Ted, and showed him the members of Davidson’s team.

They included DI Kate Fleming.

After seeing Kate’s photograph in the file, Ted seemed to change his mind about the investigation.

And, when Steve persisted and pleaded for Ted to open an inquiry, the Superintendent cut him short.

“Houl yer wheesht, I need more [evidence],” he barked.

Did Hastings just say 'haud your wheesht' #LineofDuty — MunsterBecks (@Beckinder) March 21, 2021

Watching #LineOfDuty and in a matter of a few minutes Adrian Dunbar said both "banjaxed" and "houl yer whisht" and I'm a happy wee Fermanagh girl right now ❤ — Leah Holmes (@leahmholmes) March 21, 2021

Twenty Minutes in and Ted has already told Steve Arnott to houl his wisht. Line of duty does not disappoint. #LineOfDuty — Ellie McKeever (@Ellieee_93) March 21, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their delight.

One fan wrote: “Watching #LineOfDuty and in a matter of a few minutes Adrian Dunbar said both ‘banjaxed’ and ‘houl yer whisht’ and I’m a happy wee Fermanagh girl right now.”

Another said: “Twenty minutes in and Ted has already told Steve Arnott to houl his wish.

“Line Of Duty does not disappoint. #LineOfDuty”

A third asked in amazement: “Did Hastings just say ‘Haud your wheesht’ #LineOfDuty”.

The BBC subtitles spelt the phrase for viewers (Credit: BBC)

What does the phrase mean?

Despite viewers’ delight at the new catchphrase, there was confusion about its correct spelling and its origin.

On the subtitles supplied by the BBC, the phrase was spelt ‘Houl yer whisht’.

After more investigation, the phrase ‘haud yer wheesht’ is Scottish in origin.

The phrase was first used in the 14th century and can be used as a verb, a noun, and an interjection.

But it seems it has a different spelling in Northern Ireland, and the phrase has different spelling depending on who you talk to.

However, the Ulster-Scots Agency told ED! that the nearest to correct spelling is ‘houl yer wheesht’.