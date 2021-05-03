As Line of Duty fans dissected the finale episode of season six, there’s one person they have questions for – actor James Nesbitt.

The Cold Feet actor featured as retired officer Marcus Thurwell, despite never saying a word or acting in any scenes. The suspected corrupt officer died before any questioning could take place.

James Nesbitt as Marcus Thurwell has kept Line of Duty fans guessing (Credit: BBC)

What are Line of Duty fans asking James Nesbitt?

However, now fans want to know the answer to one big question: how much did James Nesbitt get paid?!

One joked: “I wonder how much James Nesbitt got for using his picture.”

Another said: “I’m still convinced there’s another series, because i refuse to believe James Nesbitt got paid just for being in two photographs and wearing a wig.”

A third wrote: “Wonder how much James Nesbitt got paid for this?”

Line of Duty fans are adamant a season seven is on the cards (Credit: BBC)

Line of Duty fans’ Marcus Thurwell theory

However, some fans think they have it all sussed out with their theories.

Some have even praised writer Jed Mercurio for the clever twist, and called it a ‘classic’ move.

One fan tweeted: “I’m not sure why people are surprised about James Nesbitt appearing only in a photograph. He was just in Bloodlands and this is the kind of thing Mercurio does.”

However, others think James Nesbitt could be a lead for series seven.

Line of Duty fans are certain James Nesbitt will feature in a new series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Marcus Thurwell?

The character of Marcus Thurwell was a latecomer to Line of Duty, mentioned for the first time partway through the latest series.

AC-12 suspected he had links to the OGC groups and a history of heavy involvement in police corruption.

The team investigated a lead into his cover-up of the death of black prisoner, Lawrence Christopher.

While fans were keen to see Thurwell brought in for questioning, he was found dead in his villa by Spanish police in episode six.

Or was he? Fans are adamant that a season seven will be on the cards.

However, another series has yet to be confirmed.

