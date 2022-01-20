Line of Duty & Boris Johnson video: Vicky McClure breaks silence on savage satire watched by millions

A Line of Duty Vs Boris Johnson interrogation video has gone viral in the past 24 hours.

A savage satire on Mr Johnson’s handling of the Downing Street drinks party during Covid lockdown, it’s been viewed over seven million times on Twitter – and counting.

Did the Line of Duty cast members actually supply their voices to the video? That’s the question everyone wants answers to.

And now Vicky McClure has broken her silence.

Ted Hastings: not impressed (Credit: Led By Donkeys)

What’s in the Line of Duty Boris Johnson video?

The video shows a classic Line of Duty set-up.

Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) are gathered in the glass-walled interrogation room.

Home to some of the hit crime drama’s most spectacular scenes, this time the ‘villain’ on the other side of the table is none other than Boris Johnson.

Activist collective Led By Donkeys super-imposed Mr Johnson’s face onto a character from the show.

And during the interview scene, it appeared that the three actors who play Ted, Arnott and Fleming had recorded new dialogue.

Vicky kept schtum (Credit: ITV)

What did Vicky say?

On today’s episode of This Morning, Vicky – on to plug new ITV drama Trigger Point – addressed the video that has been seen by millions.

Host Phillip Schofield said that he wanted to talk about Line of Duty… but not perhaps in the way Vicky might think.

After showing a clip from the video, Phillip asked: “So I put it to you, can you confirm or deny that you knew that was going and you had some involvement.”

“I can’t confirm or deny,” Vicky replied with the merest hint of a smirk.

Mr Johnson is in the video (Credit: Led By Donkeys)

What was in the ‘interview’?

The video began with Arnott alerting Mr Johnson to some emails.

“On screen, Item Reference LBD-1.

“LBD-1 is an email sent by your Principal Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds…

“… inviting more than a hundred Downing Street staff to a party on the evening of May 20th 2020.”

Mr Johnson replied: “All that is subject for an interview… er.

“For an investigation by Sue Gray.”