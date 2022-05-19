After Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke reunited over lunch, the Loose Women star has addressed reports of a “feud” with her Birds of a Feather.

Rumours have been flying for 18 months that all wasn’t well between the ladies.

However, Linda has now declared that the childhood friends have “never fallen out”.

Speaking to the Mirror, Linda said: “It’s a load of old [bleep] that we had a fallout.

“We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age. We never fell out.”

Linda addressed rumours of a rift between herself and Pauline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Birds of a Feather reunion on the cards?

The fact there’s no rift could fare well for fans of Birds of a Feather, especially as Linda hinted that it could be about to make a comeback…

Over lunch with Pauline and Lesley Joseph, Linda said the possibility of reuniting on screen “was discussed”.

We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age.

“It is now up to ITV, isn’t it? It started on BBC and then we went to ITV. We could go to the BBC, but our loyalty is with ITV as they took us back after all that time,” she said.

‘Pauline chose not to do it’

Linda had previously insisted rumours of a rift between them was “a load of old codswallop”.

Reports suggested a series of rows were behind the decision for Pauline not to take part in the show’s 2020 Christmas special.

The star told The Sun on Sunday in May 2021: “Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop.

“Pauline just chose not to do Birds of a Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that. We’ve known each other since we were 10. We’re friends. Will Pauline return to the show? I don’t know.

“I just know that the Christmas special went down really well. ITV were really, really pleased.”

Pauline didn’t take part in the Christmas special (Credit: YouTube)

It came after reports claimed “real and tense issues” were the reason Pauline didn’t take part in the 30th anniversary special and later the 2020 Christmas special.

In February 2021, sources claimed Linda didn’t believe they’d “ever speak again”.

Linda on Pauline’s departure

Meanwhile, last year, Linda spoke about Pauline’s departure from the show.

She said cast members and the audience had to “respect” that it was Pauline’s “choice” to leave.

In addition, Linda added to the Express that Pauline wanted to “focus” on her acting academies.

Linda, who plays Tracey Stubbs in the show, said: “Obviously people miss Pauline, but we have to respect that it was her choice not to do it any more. She wants to concentrate on her academy.”

Pauline played Sharon Theodopolopodous in the show since 1989.

During the Christmas special, Sharon was written out with scriptwriters revealing she was “stuck on a COVID cruise”.

So will Sharon, Tracey and Dorien finally be reunited on screen?

Here’s hoping, Birds fans!

