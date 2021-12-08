Linda Robson needed medical help after horror accident as she admits she ‘nearly died’

Linda Robson of Loose Women fame has revealed that she needed medical help after a horror accident in which she “nearly died”.

The incident happened to the Birds of a Feather star during the filming of Celebrity Coach Trip earlier this year.

What did Linda Robson say about her Celebrity Coach Trip experience?

Linda “nearly died” a couple of times filming Celebrity Coach Trip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda recently spoke to Bella magazine about her upcoming appearance on Celebrity Coach Trip. The 63-year-old actor teamed up with fellow Birds of a Feather star, Lesley Joseph, 76, on the show.

The show took the duo to Portugal in September, and it sounds like it definitely wasn’t without incident!

Linda Robson told the magazine that she “nearly died” more than once during the filming of the show.

Read more: Loose Women’s Linda Robson shares tragic miscarriage: “It was a really heartbreaking time”

Speaking of one incident, she said: “We were playing bowls, and it got dark and I fell down a ditch. I ended up with a big gash in my leg.”

The star revealed that she needed medical attention following that incident. However, she was relieved to learn that she didn’t need any stitches.

What else happened to Linda Robson on the show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58)

That wasn’t the end of Linda’s woes on the show though. The actor also spoke of an incident that happened at a water park. She revealed that she was on a water raft, but let go of it.

“I freestyled down [the slide]. I went up a wall, came back down again and the raft landed on top of me,” she said.

Linda Robson said that she didn’t injure herself during that incident, but lost her dignity.

“I did wet myself and everything fell out of my swimming costume,” she said. She then said that she’s hoping they won’t air that part on the show.

Who else is joining Linda and Lesley on the show?

Linda and Lesley were joined by a whole host of celebrities on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is the first series of Celebrity Coach Trip after the show took a two-year hiatus. Birds of a Feather stars Linda and Lesley will be joined by a whole host of celebrities on their trip to sunny Portugal.

X-Factor 2016 star Honey G is taking part in the series, as is Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan, and Geordie Shore duo James Tindale and Sophie Kasaei.

Read more: Lesley Joseph reveals one problem standing in the way of Birds of a Feather comeback

Team GB athletes Andrew Pozzi and Adam Gemili are also taking part, as is Love Island duo Finn Tapp and Paige Turley, Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr and his girlfriend, Bryony Olivia, and Drag Race‘s Sister Sister and Ginny Lemmon.

Actor Will Best, comedian Matt Richardson, Olympian Ashley MacKenzie, Big Brother‘s Lateysha Grace, and TikTok’s Neffati Brothers are also involved.

The show is due to air sometime in 2022.

Are you looking forward to seeing Linda Robson on Celebrity Coach Trip? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.