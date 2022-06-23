Linda Robson wearing a brunette wig on Loose Women
Loose Women star Linda Robson shows off dramatic ‘new look’

Linda switched up her hairstyle for a bit of fun

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Linda Robson stunned Loose Women fans after she showed off her new hairstyle on the show.

After wearing the same natural blonde hairstyle for the majority of her career, Linda finally decided to shake things up on the panel show and wore a daring brunette wig.

However, some viewers aren’t at all impressed by her new transformation.

Linda Robson in a brunette wig on Loose Women
Panelist Linda Robson dons a brunette wig on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson’s hair on Loose Women

Linda appeared on the Loose Women panel today alongside Frankie Bridge, Kelle Bryan and Charlene White.

Towards the end of the episode, Linda shocked fans as she debuted her new hairstyle.

She appeared on the show flaunting a long brunette wig.

Linda donned the wig after having worn the same exact blonde fringed hairstyle for her entire TV career.

However, the panelist confirmed that she wasn’t a fan of the new look.

She said: “It’s disgusting. I hate it. When you’re getting older, you need to go lighter not darker.

“When you’re 64, this is no good for you. It does suit some women but it just doesn’t suit me. I don’t like it.”

She then confessed that she looks ’84 not 64′ with the wig on.

Linda Robson when she was younger and Linda Robson with brunette hair on Loose Women
Linda Robson switches up her hairstyle for the first time since she started her career in TV (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Many Loose Women viewers weren’t impressed with Linda’s new hair transformation and took to Twitter to tell Linda to ‘take it off’.

One fan tweeted: “That’s an awful wig. Take it off Linda love.”

Another said: “Don’t think Linda is happy about the hair makeover.”

A third added: “No no no Linda.”

The other Loose Women panelists, Frankie, Charlene and Kelle weren’t fans of her Linda’s new look either.

Frankie said: “It just doesn’t really look like you.”

Charlene also added: “I think you pop with your blonde hair.”

