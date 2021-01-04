Loose Women star Linda Robson has revealed she was “shaken up” after being mugged while out Christmas shopping.

The Birds of a Feather actress told her fellow ITV panelists she was at the local market with her daughter, Lauren, and granddaughter, Lila.

However, their shopping trip took a nasty turn after a thief “tried to get her purse out of her backpack”.

Loose Women star Linda Robson was mugged over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda Robson say on Loose Women?

Recalling the “terrible” incident, Linda said: “I’d been down our local market. My son was doing a video for his new song and we all went down to watch him.

“Keeping our distance of obviously. After that I went to get some shopping. I was carrying two heavy bags of shopping and I had a backpack on me.”

The 62-year-old went on: “All of a sudden I felt someone was tugging it.

“It nearly pulled me over, it was caught around my ear as well so my ear was really hurting.”

The actress spoke about the attempted mugging with her Loose Women co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Thankfully, the thief ran off after attempting to get Linda’s purse out of her bag.

The star added: “I was shaken up and Lauren and Lila was there, so Lila was really upset.”

All of a sudden I felt someone was tugging it – it nearly pulled me over

During today’s show, Linda also filled viewers in on her recent Christmas celebrations.

The actress explained that she celebrated with her extended family, who she said were in her “bubble”.

Linda revealed she was ‘shaken up’ following the incident (Credit: ITV)

She shared: “I had the family around because they’re in my bubble. So I cooked roast dinner for everybody.

“Saw my granddaughters, which obviously Christmas wouldn’t have been Christmas for me without seeing them. So that was really nice.”

What did viewers say?

However, some fans were quick to point out that unless Linda celebrated Christmas without her husband Mark Dunford, she was unlikely in a bubble.

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “Did Linda just say she had all the family round for Christmas?? I thought she lives in Tier 4!!!!!”

Linda was joined by Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Sounds like Linda broke the rules over Christmas.”

A third added: “How was Linda in a ‘bubble’ with her family for Christmas when they are not one household.”

A fourth commented: “How can all Linda’s family be in her bubble? It doesn’t work like that for those of us following the restrictions #doublestandards #LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, Linda recently returned to Birds of a Feather, which saw Tracey and Dorien reunite for the first time in three years.

