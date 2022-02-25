Loose Women viewers lay into ‘ignorant’ panellist Linda Robson after baffling admission

Linda Robson, Loose Women panellist, has come under fire from viewers after admitting she doesn’t watch the news.

Actress Linda made the surprising disclosure during a segment about how to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine with children.

She left some watching at home wondering how she balances her decision with debating current affairs on the ITV show.

Linda Robson indicated on Loose Women she isn’t a news junkie (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Linda Robson: What did Loose Women say?

The Birds of a Feather star, 63, admitted during Friday’s (February 25) show she wasn’t aware of the gravity of the conflict.

“I mean, I don’t watch the news and don’t read newspapers or anything,” Linda shared on the episode.

“So I was sort of a bit oblivious to how serious it was, really.”

I was sort of a bit oblivious to how serious it was, really.

She continued: “It was only when I got into work today and we were all talking in the meeting that I realised how serious it was.

“And also I was talking to some of our young boys who work on the show. One said he was really anxious and couldn’t sleep last night. Obviously it is affecting everybody.”

Read more: Loose Women viewers demand star be brought back permanently after return

Returning to the topic of the segment, Linda noted her grandkids “are too young to understand what’s going on”.

However, she added: “But my son was trying to explain to me what’s actually happening.”

Should Linda follow the news to do her job on Loose Women? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

How Loose Women viewers reacted

Taking her turn to broach how, conversely, she can suffer from taking in too much news content, host Kaye Adams noted how Linda has previously taken a “positive” to stay away from social media for anxiety reasons.

However, viewers still expressed their confusion on social media about Linda’s approach to being informed.

Viewers were not impressed (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

One baffled Twitter user wrote, adding a facepalm emoji to their post: “Linda Robson just said she doesn’t watch the news or read the newspapers. She gets paid to be on a talk show about current affairs #LooseWomen.”

Another asked: “Linda doesn’t watch the news or read the papers… why is she allowed on this type of show then? No wonder she just sits there #LooseWomen.”

Read more: Loose Women stars pay heartbreaking tribute to Jamal Edwards

“I’d like to know how much they pay Linda Robson who can’t even be bothered to listen to the news or read a paper #LooseWomen,” a third person pondered.

And a fourth seethed: “Linda doesn’t watch the news, but is on a panel that discusses global issues on a daily basis, ignorant woman! #LooseWomen.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.