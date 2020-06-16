Linda Robson jokes ‘lockdown’s finally taken its toll’ in new video

TV star Linda Robson has finally cracked in lockdown as she treated fans to a hilarious clip of herself dancing.

The 62-year-old Loose Women panelist is currently isolating with her family in London and admitted it's "finally taken its toll."

Linda left followers giggling after sharing a Tik Tok video of herself busting a move in the kitchen.

In the clip, the Birds of a Feather star mimes to the camera before energetically swaying her hips from side to side.

She captioned the video: "Lockdown's finally took its toll #tiktok."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Still got it Linda."

Linda showed off her dance moves on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Another said: "Love it, put your back in it."

A third added: "Good for you Linda."

Linda Robson's struggles

We're not surprised fans were delighted to see the host looking so happy and healthy.

Back in January, Linda explained she needed to take a break from the spotlight after struggling with a severe OCD condition.

The star is a mum to daughter Lauren (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-three revealed her condition resulted in her having up to four baths a day and washing her bedding daily.

She shared on Loose Women: "I was having a meltdown. I came off the wine, and I used to take a tablet to help me sleep every night. When I came off the wine, I upped the tablet, and then I got concerned about taking the tablet.

"So I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet - I won't mention the name but I had a really bad reaction to it, a proper meltdown. I got really bad anxiety, really bad depression, and my OCD kicked into overdrive."

While in 2018, the star suffered a breakdown and was rushed to rehab by friend Stacey Solomon.

Birds of a Feather revival

Linda - who is best known for playing Tracey in Birds of a Feather - recently revealed that the classic sitcom could be revisited for a special lockdown edition.

She and co-star Lesley Joseph told the Distinct Nostalgia podcast that there has been 'talk' of the show making a comeback with the two actresses reprising their original roles.

The presenter said: "There was talk of [making] one of me and Lesley on lockdown. So Tracey and Dorien in lockdown. But we're still waiting to hear about that one – and we've got a while to go in lockdown, haven't we!

"You could almost do it on Zoom – it would be absolutely brilliant."

