Linda Robson reveals warning she was given by friend over her husband Mark

Loose Women presenter Linda Robson has opened up about a warning she once received from a friend about her husband, Mark Dunford.

On today’s episode (November 9), Christine Lampard, Gloria Hunniford and Dame Kelly Holmes joined Linda to talk about a range of topics.

The ladies discussed this year’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity. The cast includes the likes of England Lioness Jill Scott and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

But the focus was on contestant Boy George, most known for being part of the band Culture Club.

Over the past few days on I’m A Celeb, Boy George has bickered with Loose Women panellist Charlene White about cooking duties.

Loose Women’s Charlene White is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

He later put this conflict down to astrology, arguing that Charlene has competing personality traits. Therefore, he suggested that her destabilised demeanour is what’s causing tension in the camp.

Inspired by the topic of conversation on I’m A Celeb, the Loose Women ladies started talking about star signs themselves.

This was when Linda revealed a cosmic warning a friend once gave her about her husband Mark.

Linda Robson husband

Curious about her co-hosts’ beliefs, Christine asked Linda if she believes in star signs.

“I’ve never really followed the star signs,” confessed Linda. “When I was young, I used to look at it and think, ‘Ah, am I gonna meet someone handsome tonight? Am I gonna get a date?’ But not really.”

She then relayed the warning an old friend once gave her which related to astrological incompatibility.

Linda Robson opened up about an ominous warning a friend gave her about her husband (Credit: ITV)

Linda divulged: “I mean, my husband’s sagittarius and I’m pisces. And when I told my friend Michelle many years ago, ‘Oh, I’ve met a bloke, he’s really nice. His name is Mark.'”

“She went, ‘What star sign is he?’. So, I went, ‘Sagittarius’. She went, ‘Oh no. That’s not gonna work.'”

At this point, the audience broke out into laughter. Linda then gave what her friend said some credibility.

“To be fair, we are two different people,” she expressed. “I’m very social. I like going out with everyone. I like going out with my mates and going out for food and events and everything.

“And he doesn’t, he likes staying at home. So, we haven’t really got that much in common.”

The Loose Women discuss astrology

After Linda told viewers about her friend’s ominous comment, Christine said she believes in star signs. The Northern Irish presenter then brought Kelly Holmes and Gloria Hunniford into the conversation and asked for their opinions on the matter.

“Yeah, I really like the star signs,” admitted Kelly. “I think it’s really interesting to find out.”

Dame Kelly Holmes suggested she’s a typical Aries (Credit: ITV)

Gloria asked Kelly if she studies them, to which Kelly said she doesn’t.

“No but I do like to see if I lived up to the Aries ram thing which clearly I do.”

After it came out that like Kelly, Gloria is an Aries, Christine read the women their astrological charts.

The presenters then realised that the descriptions of their personalities were spookily accurate.

Christine explained: “Aries signs are passionate, motivated and confident leaders. They dive head-first even into the most challenging situations. Absolutely bang on for both of you.”

She then moved on to Linda: “Linda, as a Pisces, they are the most psychic, empathetic and compassionate of people. They’re sensitive and can easily become swallowed by emotions.”

Without any hesitation, Linda responded: “Yeah, that’s true.”

