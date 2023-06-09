Linda Robson branded ‘outrageous’ by Loose Women co-star after shock sex confession on air

On Loose Women today, show legend Linda Robson was branded “outrageous” by her fellow co-star after a rather shocking sex confession.

The hit ITV show was back on TV screens on Friday (June 9) for another afternoon of laughter and fun. For today’s installment, the panel consisted of Linda, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Dame Kelly Holmes.

But things took a rather racy turn when Linda made a shocking sex confession live on air – and her Loose Women co-stars didn’t know where to look!

Lina made a rather cheeky confession (Credit: ITV)

Linda makes cheeky sex confession on Loose Women today

On the show today, the Loose ladies were discussing unique baby names. They then brought up the idea of naming a child after a place – like Paris Hilton or Brooklyn Beckham.

I said that’s because that’s where he was conceived, I was going to call your sister kitchen table.

“Brooklyn’s a beautiful name,” said Christine. “But it was the reasons why Brooklyn was called Brooklyn, because it’s supposedly where he was conceived. I think he’d grow up going, ‘Urgh! Mum and dad!'”

And it didn’t take long for Linda to make reply back with a cheeky confession.

Linda’s co-stars were left with their jaws on the floor (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women floored over Linda’s comment

Linda, who has kids Louis and Roberta with hubby Mark Dunford and older daughter Lauren with her ex Tony Tyler, said: “My son said to me ‘Mum why did the Beckhams call him Brooklyn?'”

She added: “I said that’s because that’s where he was conceived, I was going to call your sister kitchen table.”

It’s fair to say Linda’s co-stars we’re not expecting her comment, with Brenda Edwards saying: “Wow… Outrageous.” She added: “It’s a true story. It could have been the back of the car couldn’t it,” before laughing along with the panel.

Linda made the naughty comment on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch and Jane Moore clash

It comes after two Loose Women stars clashed on yesterday’s show (Thursday June 8) during a heated debate.

Prince Harry and Meghan were on the agenda for the ITV lunchtime show as panellists discussed his recent appearance in court. The Duke of Sussex testified in the High Court this week concerning phone hacking claims as part of a case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

As the panellists discussed the topic, Denise Welch reflected on her own experiences with journalists, alleging hacking was previously widespread. But things took an awkward turn when she clashed with co-star Jane Moore over the situation.

