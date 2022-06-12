Linda Robson shares ‘lovely’ news about long-awaited Birds of a Feather reunion

Linda Robson has hinted that a Birds of a Feather reunion is in the works – hopefully!

The Loose Women star addressed the possibility of a reunion when asked the question at the Lightyear premiere yesterday (June 11).

Linda Robson rubbished rumours of a fued with her Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Robson hints at Birds of a Feather reunion

Speaking to The Sun, Linda said: “It won’t be long, hopefully.

“It would be so lovely.

“I know everyone can’t wait.”

And Linda is right, fans have been waiting for years for a reboot of the much-loved sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1999.

Feuds between friends

Over the years, claims of a feud between Linda and co-star Pauline Quirke have dashed hopes of a reunion.

However, Linda recently rubbished the claims, insisting they are friends and have been since they were kids.

Hopefully the ‘Birds’ will be back together very soon.

Speaking to the Mirror, Linda said: “It’s a load of old [bleep] that we had a fallout.

“We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age. We never fell out.”

Linda recently met up with Lesley Joseph and Pauline for lunch.

And Linda said the possibility of reuniting on-screen “was discussed”.

She said: “It is now up to ITV, isn’t it? It started on BBC and then we went to ITV. We could go to the BBC, but our loyalty is with ITV as they took us back after all that time.

Not only that, but earlier today (June 12), Lesley also tweeted, fuelling hopes of an on-screen reunion for the trio.

She shared a picture of the three women and said: “Thank you for the love! Hopefully the ‘Birds’ will be back together very soon.”

Fans most certainly hope so too!

“That would make me so happy the show was my late mum’s favourite, I’ve been watching them all to feel close to her,” said one.

Another commented: “Would love see you all together – love you all.”

