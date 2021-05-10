Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph have been reportedly lined up for a new ITV reality show, according to reports.

The Birds of a Feather stars, 63 and 75 respectively, could be back on our screens soon.

Linda and Lesley

What are Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reportedly up to?

The Sun reports that the duo are currently in talks for the series, which will feature them “fulfilling their life’s ambitions”.

In the report, it’s claimed that the show will see Linda and Lesley ticking off ‘bucket-list’ moments and wishes.

The newspaper quoted Lesley, who said the series would show: “Ten things to do before we pop our clogs.”

Linda added: “Lesley’s got loads of things on her list and top of the list for me is doing a duet with Elton John.

“I’d also like to go to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and be in the background on the stage as I’ve seen people performing there.

“And I want to do a crowd dive too. You know, jumping into a crowd of people from the front of a stage and they catch me and pass me around.”

ED! has contacted Linda and Lesley’s reps for comment.

Linda in Birds of a Feather

What happened to the final person in the original trio?

The pair reunited for a Christmas special in 2020, but one star was notable by her absence.

And in this potential new reality series, Pauline Quirke will also be missing.

Rumours suggested that Linda and Pauline ‘squared off’ during an off-camera incident, but Linda denied the rumours.

We’ve known each other since we were ten. We’re friends.

Pauline, she said, had quit the show on her own terms.

“Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop,” Linda told The Sun.

“Pauline just chose not to do Birds of a Feather.

“She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that. We’ve known each other since we were ten. We’re friends.”

The original Birds of a Feather

“We’re not ready to finish”

Despite Pauline’s absence in the Christmas special, Linda was happy with the response to the one-off Christmas special.

“When they [the producers] asked us, we were like: ‘Yeah we would still like to do it. We’re not ready to finish.’,” Linda said on Loose Women.

“I think it worked really well as they did a good script, and we did the best we could with it.”

