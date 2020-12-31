Linda Nolan has reflected on a “difficult” year as she spoke about her cancer battle.

The sister of Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is battling incurable secondary breast cancer and the disease has spread to her liver.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Linda spoke about how she tries to stay positive.

Linda Nolan reflected on a “difficult” year as she spoke about her cancer battle on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda Nolan say about her cancer?

Speaking about her sister Anne, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer this year, Linda said: “It’s been a difficult year. Myself and my sister were diagnosed in May of this year.

“It was frightening going to the hospital because Covid was there but really at the time the hospital was the safest place to be.

“We have done all our treatment and Anne has had great results. My cancer is treatable but not curable.

Singer @LindaNolan_ has been undergoing chemo this year and despite her incurable cancer and how difficult this year has been, she's found an inner strength to get through. She’s found comfort in going through her treatment with her sister Anne who was also diagnosed this year. pic.twitter.com/v1QLqA5uxb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 31, 2020

“It is the third time now that I have had a diagnosis and this time has been harder I think because of the pandemic.”

She admitted she possibly “took people for granted” in the past and then “all of a sudden I wanted those people to be there with me and put their arms around me”.

Linda continued: “But of course we couldn’t this year so I had to dig deep within myself and think, ‘I can do this’.

“They are there, they are a phone call away. As it happened, because Anne had cancer at the same time we were able to go through our chemotherapy together, which was a bit weird.

The star said she tries to stay positive (Credit: ITV)

Linda says she tries to stay positive

“But it was a great source of comfort that we were going through it together.”

On how she stays positive, she said: “Don’t get me wrong, there are times when I sob into a cushion or I shut the door, having been positive for everyone else, and slide down the wall and think ‘What is going to happen? It’s unfair.’

“But you just have to dig deep and realise there will be a light at the end of the tunnel…

“We have got a vaccine, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I look forward to the Spring and being able to hug my great nieces and nephews who I have missed tremendously…

Linda said she tries to stay positive (Credit: MassaiWarrior / SplashNews.com)

“I think positivity is just believing there will be something better.”

When was Linda diagnosed with cancer?

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

She then found out she had cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007. She was diagnosed with secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

However, in March of this year, Linda was told it was back and now, her liver is affected.

She said on GMB: “Positivity is just believing there will be something better. It’s hard, this has been the hardest diagnosis for me.

Linda and Anne diagnosed with cancer earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The first time was devastated of course, then it came back in 2017 and then this year, it was like, it is really testing me now, having a little trip around my body.

“But I have got the positivity to keep fighting it.”

Linda’s sister Anne recently revealed her cancer has “disappeared” after chemotherapy.

