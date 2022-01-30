Limitless Win viewers objected to the way two contestants celebrated their successes last night with fist bumps.

Brothers Lee and Kye from Warminster featured in the Ant and Dec ITV game show last night (Saturday January 29).

But some of those watching Limitless Win at home admitted they were irritated by the recurring aspect of the players’ performance.

Limitless Win players celebrated with a few fist bumps (Credit: ITV Hub)

What did Limitless Win viewers say about the fist bumps?

Viewers quickly picked up on how the siblings celebrated after getting answers correct. The players’ reactions came in for plenty of comment on social media.

One person joked about the regularity of the hand-based congratulation: “Let’s have a fist bump party #LimitlessWin.”

And someone else joked that fist bumps could help the brothers reach a big money prize.

“Why do they keep doing that handshake/fist bump thing on Limitless?” the Twitter user enquired.

They continued, adding pouting face emojis and laughing emojis to their post: “Bet they win £1 million just so we can keep seeing them do it #LimitlessWin.”

Fist bumps really got to some viewers (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Annoyed’ viewers

However, some people watching at home objected strongly to the gestures.

Some even swore in their tweets to add emphasis about how “annoying” they found the brothers’ fist-bumping.

A fist bump should be immediate disqualification.

Welcoming the ads, one viewer reflected: “First time I’m glad about the break to stop seeing their little fist bump routine #LimitlessWin.”

And someone else joked: “Hand slap and a fist bump should be immediate disqualification #LimitlessWin.”

Every time these brothers do that annoying fist bump. 🙄 #LimitlessWin pic.twitter.com/yyULXRLX03 — Katie Nicks (@katielufcx) January 29, 2022

Do that fist bump one more time.. I dare you #LimitlessWin pic.twitter.com/G8dy5h551d — Simon (@simon3862) January 29, 2022

But another person seemed much more aggrieved, lashing out: “I wish they’d fist bump off the show! How embarrassing #LimitlessWin.”

And one exasperated observer fumed: “If they do that [blank] fist bump one more time #LimitlessWin.”

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is next on ITV on Sunday February 5 at 8.30pm.

