Lily Allen’s transformation over the years: What has the singer said about her weight?

Lily Allen – who opened up about her weight loss earlier this year – is a guest on the new series of The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan on Channel 4.

It is only natural that the 36-year-old, as a mum of two, has undergone physical changes since coming into the public spotlight in 2006.

As time passes, people’s bodies alter. And fifteen years, during which she has raised two daughters, is a long time for a body to change.

Nonetheless, Lily has been open about how her experiences with substance abuse and her weight has also affected her appearance.

And furthermore, the pop singer has also embraced a wide variety of looks over the years – including drastically different hairstyles and wigs!

Lily Allen around the time of her tour with Miley Cyrus (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Lily Allen say about her weight loss earlier in 2021?

In January of this year, Lily candidly addressed how she became addicted to prescription drug Adderall.

She said during an appearance on The Recovery podcast she’d taken it to ahead of touring with Miley Cyrus in 2014.

The medication is frequently used to treat ADHD.

Read more: Celebrity Catchphrase: Mo Gilligan leaves viewers ‘screaming at their TVs’

Lily reflected: “I was like 14 stone and just did not feel like a pop star at all.

“So I started taking this drug called Adderall, which is like speed, to lose the weight.

“And I got addicted to this drug because it made me invincible and I could work really long hours and be all the people I was required to be.”

What has Lily Allen previously said about her weight?

She previously addressed her use of the drug in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

Lily wrote: “I flirted with Adderall (which is really just a type of speed) as a way of getting or staying thin.”

I was like 14 stone and just did not feel like a pop star at all.

However, back in 2014, Lily indicated her dramatic weight loss – reported to be nearly three stone – came as a result of eating crisps.

It is believed she slimmed down to around eight stone and a size 8 in clothes.

Lily Allen has undergone several transformations to her appearance during her time in the public eye (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She said during an appearance on Australian radio station 2Day FM: “I just eat a lot of crisps.

“I’m not really eating a lot of proper meals [while on tour].”

“Only when I’m able to get to a restaurant.”

Read more: The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan: What is his net worth? Does he have a girlfriend?

She went on to claim that being on stage had played a part in her weight loss, too.

Lily added: “I think it’s touring and dancing and probably, you know, the not wanting to eat room service thing.

“I don’t really like food being mass produced, you look at those kitchens and they’re huge just I don’t like it.”

In a previous interview with OK! magazine, Lily indicated she had sought comfort in food during her second pregnancy and put on three stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of MySpace (@lilyallen)

Lily Allen on ‘going clean’

Earlier this year Lily, set to make her West End stage debut, also opened up about celebrating over 18 months of sobriety.

Telling fans on Instagram she ‘recommended’ the choices she has made to live cleanly, she has also admitted to feeling “guilty” for “neglecting my kids” as she maintained an indulgent lifestyle.

Lily also said she considered taking heroin at the lowest point of her struggles.

“I knew when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons,” she said.

– The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan air on Channel 4 tonight, Friday July 23, from 10pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.