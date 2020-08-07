Frank Bruno: Boxing legend's life to be turned into a TV drama

Frank Bruno will be the subject of a new TV drama series.

The boxing legend is 'in talks' with a production company who are keen to turn his autobiography Let Me Be Frank into a multi-episode programme.

The BBC is reportedly keen on the venture, though Netflix or Amazon Prime could also be in contention for the rights.

Frank Bruno, pictured in the 90s, will be the subject of a TV drama (Credit: Splash)

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "Despite retiring from the sport more than 20 years ago, Frank remains one of the country's best-loved sports stars.

"The story of his life has never been told on TV before and is likely to be a massive hit with viewers."

The programme would focus not just on Frank's sporting career, but also his battle with mental health issues.

In many ways Frank's battle with his demons has been his toughest ever.

He has seen him sectioned three times since his 1996 retirement from the ring.

The insider added: "The drama would focus heavily on Frank's fight ­outside the ring.

Read more: Line of Duty viewers shocked by connection between series one and five

"In many ways Frank's battle with his demons has been his toughest ever. And that's a compelling story."

A spokesperson for the 58-year-old star confirmed he had been approached about the show and said Frank is "looking forward" to the project.

The representative said: "Frank's had a few people say they want to tell his story on screen over the years.

"He's looking ­forward to someone getting their camera out."

Frank Bruno illness

Last year, Frank contracted pneumonia and later admitted he had "feared the worst" when he was hospitalised with the lung condition.

He said: "It was awful - and for a few moments I was fearing the worst.

"I couldn't catch my breath and the more I tried, the more pain I was in. I was not sure if it was my heart or I had broken a rib."

Read more: Latest update on Doc Martin series 10

In happier news, Frank became a grandfather for the first time in July 2018, after his daughter Rachel Bruno-Hardy, his second with ex-wife Laura, and her husband Bobby Hardy had a daughter, named Amaya.

He said at the time: "I’ll just be glad when they grow up and call me granddad or grandpa.

"I can take them to the cinema or take them to the zoo, go for a walk with them."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.