Life And Birth viewers 'emotional wrecks' as tiny premature baby Phoebe needs heart surgery

BBC documentary series Life and Birth left viewers sobbing with the heartbreaking but ultimately uplifting story of baby Phoebe.

The first episode of the new series, which aired last night (Tuesday, April 22), featured expectant mum Jodie.

On Life and Birth, mum Jodie was told her baby had a problem with her aorta (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Ross Kemp: On The NHS Frontline documentary divides viewers

Unfortunately, she was told by medical professionals her baby Phoebe had a heart condition - and would need heart surgery to correct it.

Coarctation of the aorta

One of the medical professionals told Jodie: "From all the measurements I've done today, I'm concerned enough to say there is a narrowing of the aortic arch. We call that coarctation of the aorta.

Doctors said surgery, after birth, was the only option (Credit: BBC)

"The only way to sort this out, when the baby's born, is by surgery."

Making matters worse, Phoebe arrived eight weeks - making her too small to be able to survive the operation.

As soon as she was born, the little one was whisked away to a neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors kept her there, in the hope she would gain enough weight to be able to have the life-saving heart op.

Baby Phoebe arrived eight weeks premature (Credit: BBC)

There was hope near the end of the programme, as it was revealed that baby Phoebe, at four weeks old, had grown enough for her mum to hold her.

A successful operation

And before the credits rolled, on-screen text told viewers: "After 12 weeks, Phoebe had gained enough weight to have her heart operation. Surgeons operated on her for four hours.

"The operation was successful. Phoebe is now at home with her family."

At the end, viewers learned Phoebe was home with her family (Credit: BBC)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "Amazing programme, so choked with baby Phoebe but that smile at the end was precious. What a fighter."

Someone else wrote: "I'm sobbing... way to go, baby Phoebe."

"What a fantastic programme #LifeAndBirth!" said another.

#LifeAndBirth. Amazing programme, so choked with baby Phoebe but that smile at the end was precious, what a fighter ❤️❤️❤️ — sheila jones (@toffeelady33) April 21, 2020

Yes! I'm sobbing.... way to go baby Phoebe ❤️#lifeandbirth — Lisa Ford - UK Lifestyle Blogger (@loveofacaptain) April 21, 2020

What a fantastic programme #LifeAndBirth! — Rollinson Art (@alorollo) April 21, 2020

Read more: The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories: New Fred Sirieix show sparks Ofcom complaints

A fourth tweeted: "I was literally holding my breath to see what happened to Phoebe, then burst out crying again. I cannot cope with this series and a pregnant daughter #LifeAndBirth."

Another said: "Oh my goodness... in bits watching #LifeAndBirth on #BBCOne. Baby Phoebe reminding us about bringing little Nancy into the world. Love a happy ending."

"Oh god, I absolutely just burst into tears at the fantastic news that Phoebe is home with her family now," said a sixth.

I was literally holding my breath to see what happened to Phoebe ❤ Then burst out crying again. I cannot cope with this series and a pregnant daughter #LifeAndBirth — Jules (@Go1dfinch) April 21, 2020

Oh my goodness - Lee and I are in bits watching #LifeAndBirth on #BBCOne Baby Phoebe reminding us about bringing little Nancy into the world. Love a happy ending 🥰 — Faye Hatcher (@fayehatcher) April 21, 2020

Oh god I absolutely just burst into tears at the fantastic news that Phoebe is home with her family now 😭😭😭😭 #LifeAndBirth — Soph (@sophiesaysrelax) April 21, 2020

- Life and Birth continues on BBC One next Tuesday (April 28) at 8pm

What did you think of Life and Birth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.