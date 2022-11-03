Libby Are You Home Yet? Who were Pawel Relowicz’s victims before Libby Squire?

Libby Are You Home Yet? focuses on the victims of Pawel Relowicz, including Libby Squire.

Libby was murdered and raped by the sexual offender.

Before Libby, Pawel had committed a series of other horrific crimes as he stalked his prey on the streets of Hull.

From peeping into student’s windows to stealing sex toys, Pawel harassed a series of innocent victims.

So, who were the victims of Pawel Relowicz?

Pawel Relowicz and his victims: He raped and murdered Libby Squire (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz victims before Libby Squire

A student living on the ground floor of a shared accommodation was with her boyfriend at around 1am on July 23 2017.

She left the window open a couple of inches with the curtains closed, until she noticed that someone had opened them from the outside.

She said: “At this time I looked up because I had become aware that there appeared to be more light in the room.

“I looked at the bay window and first realised the curtains were more open – they had been completely closed. The gap was one foot wide.

“At this point I realised someone was looking in.”

She added: “They were stood outside the bay window. I could see their hands and face was inside the window.

“My boyfriend realised something was wrong and turned and saw someone there.”

The victim’s statement later revealed that her housemate had come home three hours later and found a used condom containing semen and a pair of used black lacy knickers.

The condom was hung on the door handle of the front door, and the knickers were in the letterbox.

The prosecutors later described this as a “calling card”.

Pawel would often leave these items at the scenes of his sexual crimes to taunt his victims.

After that, the woman was haunted by the memory of Pawel’s crimes against her.

She changed her locks and even installed a small CCTV camera.

She told the BBC: “I’d lock my bedroom door at night and I wouldn’t even leave to go to the toilet.

“I had a summer job and I ended up quitting and going back to my family home because I couldn’t be in that house.”

Pawel left ‘calling card’ of used condoms

Another victim of Pawel Relowicz’s horrific crimes was a mother-of-two, who reported a burglary to the police.

She recalled how she had woken in the night and seen the figure of a man on the other side of her bedroom door.

She said during Pawel’s trial: “I assumed it was my partner, then went back to sleep.”

However, as the night went on, she realised that the man wasn’t her husband, but an intruder inside her home.

The mother explained that they noticed a series of strange occurrences in their home, including stolen cash and an unwrapped condom found by their son’s toys.

She revealed: “The next thing I knew was my partner shouting up wanting to know where his money was. He said it wasn’t on the kitchen counter.

“He also said the front door was open. I checked my handbag and found that £88 in cash had gone.”

The woman also added that she found an unwrapped condom next to her son’s toys and “had no idea where it came from”.

A pair of underwear was also found next to it.

During Pawel’s trial, forensic scientist Lisa Taylor told the court that although no semen was found, there was a DNA profile match for Pawel on the inside and outside of the condom.

Pawel Relwoicz stole a student’s vibrators (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz victims: Who else did he target?

During his trial, the court also heard from a student who came home from work and noticed that the door to her room was “hanging off” its hinges.

She was also shocked to see that her curtains had been pulled off the rail.

Although her laptop remained on the desk, the student realised that a box had been moved in her closet.

She claimed that the lid was open, and three vibrators had been stolen.

The police later showed her pictures to see if she could identify anything and she noticed that a vibrator looked similar to one of hers.

She said: “On February 9, I was shown a picture of an image and asked to see if I noticed anything.

“A picture of a vibrator looked similar to the one I had stolen.”

Pawel spied on a woman showering

Another nightmare incident occurred when a woman had come home from work at 11.05pm and decided to take a shower.

The woman was getting undressed when she turned her light on and suddenly saw a shadow in the window.

She said that she saw: “The side of a man’s face just inches from the window.”

One of her friends ran downstairs and out the door and began shouting at someone who had run to the end of the street.

The woman declared: “He ran at us, passing through the wide gap to the side of us, shouting [bleep] off at us.

“Recently, I was looking at social media about Libby Squire and, as soon as I saw a picture of the man being questioned over her disappearance, I recognised him as the same man.”

Pawel Relowicz victims: He stalked women at home

One woman also revealed that she was getting changed at home with a friend when they heard a rustling noise outside.

She confessed in a statement in court: “I looked up and, through a gap in the curtain, saw a man looking through a window.

“He was close up to it and I looked at him for around 10 seconds. He did not move at all, he just stared back.

Pawel then started to move towards their front door, which was unlocked.

The woman said: “He then made a movement to the front door, which was unlocked.

“I couldn’t move, but my friend locked my bedroom door.

“I knocked on the next door and told her not to move and the girl upstairs came down and locked the front door.”

Pawel Relowicz was caught exposing himself in public (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz exposed himself in public

Throughout the documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet?, we learn of Pawel’s other horrific crimes, including exposing himself in public.

On January 20 2019, one of Pawel’s victims had been out with her friend and sister.

She was sat on the wall outside her home when she saw a man “a couple of metres away”.

The woman said: “I clearly saw him masturbating. He was looking at me.

“He never said anything to me or my friend. I told her we needed to get in the house.”

The three of them told the man to leave and rushed inside.

She said: “I then saw him ejaculate over the door. He then left.”

The court was then informed that there was a DNA match for Pawel on the door.

Pawel Relowicz robbed his victims of sex toys

Five days before Libby went missing, another group of Pawel’s victims reported a burglary.

A group of students living on Ventor Street returned home after a night out at 4.05am.

But they were met with a very unpleasant welcome home.

The front door was unlocked, and they quickly realised that items from inside had been taken.

One woman said in a court statement: “One of the girls’ laptops was missing.

“I later realised everything on my desk had been moved off and I saw the top window was damaged and there was a footprint on the windowsill.”

She also added: “I could see my pink bag was missing.

“There was a gap in my knicker drawer.

“Sex toys were missing, and some personal photographs were missing too.”

Pawel’s DNA was later found on a number of pairs of knickers that were stolen from the house.

Forensic scientist Lisa Taylor said that the findings could suggest that he had intimate contact with the underwear.

She said: “In my opinion, this distribution of cellular material and bodily fluid suggests he had intimate contact with the knickers, maybe that he was using them to masturbate or had worn them.”

The second episode of Libby Are You Home Yet? will air on Thursday November 03 2022 on Sky Crime.

