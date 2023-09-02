Liam Neeson’s heartwrenching final words to wife Natasha before her sudden death aged 45

Taken actor Liam Neeson previously revealed the heartbreaking last words he said to his beloved wife Natasha Richardson before her sudden death in 2009.

Natasha, also an actor, tragically died at age 45 after she fell during a skiing lesson with her eldest son, Michael.

The accident resulted in her suffering a traumatic brain injury. Initially, she told Liam that she had “taken a tumble in the snow”.

Natasha tragically died at age 45 (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam’s final words to wife Natasha

In a televised interview with Anderson Cooper five years after her death, Liam opened up about the last moments he shared with Natasha.

When Natasha’s accident first happened, she reportedly didn’t want any medical attention and was taken to her hotel room. However, she did call Liam, who was in Toronto filming at the time.

Just three hours later, however, Natasha was rushed to hospital in New York. They discovered that blood had been pooling in her brain, which had caused fatal pressure.

Liam rushed over and described her X-ray as “a cartoon” before being tragically told she was brain dead.

Sitting beside Natasha at the hospital, Liam told his wife before she passed: “Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this. You’ve banged your head. It’s…I don’t know if you can hear me, but that’s…this is what’s gone down.”

He continued: “We’re bringing you back to New York. All your family and friends will come.”

Liam has remained single since Natasha’s death. They were married for 15 years.

Liam, pictured with a family friend shortly after Natasha’s death, hasn’t been in a relationship since she died (Credit: Cover Images)

Natasha’s death heavily impacted her eldest son

Natasha’s eldest son Michael was only 14 years old when she died. During an interview with The Times, he opened up about the impact her death had on him.

“It was so sudden. When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not,” he said.

“She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music,” Michael continued.

“I was a mama’s boy growing up and she was really my best friend. I mean we were all a close family, but Danny [younger brother] was my dad’s boy and I was my mom’s boy, for sure.”

