Lesley Joseph delivers gutting blow to Birds of a Feather fans about future

Lesley Joseph, best known as Dorien Green in Birds of a Feather, has given her verdict on the sitcom‘s future.
Actress Lesley, 76, currently stars in Sister Act The Musical in west London.
But the star, who memorably portrayed a man-eater rather than a nun in Birds of a Feather, admits she has ‘laid the role to rest’.
Lesley Joseph on playing Dorien
Speaking to Metro, Lesley acknowledges playing Dorien stands out among her other roles to fans.
That’s despite her spending half of her career in musicals. Lesley is also proud of her theatre work performing in plays by Chekhov and Shakespeare.
But she understands why the character has made such an impression with viewers.
“In the beginning more than 20 million people watched the show – we can’t imagine those figures now. She was iconic,” Lesley told the news outlet.
Lesley Joseph on the future of Birds of a Feather
However, despite such ratings success, Lesley is not confident there will be any more episodes produced in the future.
She reflected: “I don’t want to see Dorien on a Zimmer frame, so bless her heart, I think I’ve laid her to rest now.
“It was a phenomenal series and people still adore it.
“I can’t tell you how many letters I get from people about it and there’s only a handful of sitcoms that have success like that.”
Linda Robson ‘feud’ claims
Despite rumours of a ‘feud’ between co-stars Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke – brushed off in recent months – it seems at least one of the crew hopes for news that will be what fans want to hear.
Indeed, only a few weeks ago Linda hinted at a reunion for the series that ran from 1989 to 1998 on the BBC and from 2014 to 2020 on ITV.
The Loose Women regular told The Sun: “It won’t be long, hopefully.
“It would be so lovely.
“I know everyone can’t wait.”
