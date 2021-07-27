Les Dennis once confessed he uses his old fingernail clippings as TOOTHPICKS

Les Dennis once revealed that he likes to keep his fingernail clippings to use for a later date… as TOOTHPICKS!

Funnyman and former Corrie star Les, 67, made the grim confession on an episode of the truth-or-lie guessing game Would I Lie To You on BBC One.

Les made a grim confession about his fingernails (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Les appeared on Would I Lie To You on BBC One?

In an episode first shown in January of this year, he held up a card and said: “I like to keep my old fingernail clippings so I can use them later on.”

While fellow panellists including Richard Osman and host Rob Brydon grimaced, opposing team captain David Mitchell asked him what he did with his clippings.

“Well, if I’ve had a sandwich… and I have forgotten to get hold of a toothpick…” Les replied with an embarrassed chuckle.

With his own team captain Lee Mack holding his head in his hands, David continued his questioning.

“So you keep your old fingernail clippings?”

“If I get a really good one that’s got a nice hook in it, then I will save it for later.”

Rob was shocked, nay, appalled at the admission (Credit: BBC)

Was it really the truth on Would I Lie To You on BBC One?

With Richard Osman saying he was “appalled” on Would I Lie To You, Les soon had to tell the panellists whether he was telling a porkie or telling the awful truth.

Host Rob said he really hoped Les wasn’t telling the truth.

But to everyone’s amazement, Les revealed he was telling the truth.

“It is [true], and I promise not to do it anymore now,” he said sheepishly.

Gino D’Acampo now hosts Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

What did Les say about the new Family Fortunes?

Les, beloved to many thanks to his appearances in Corrie and his stint as host on Family Fortunes, recently gave his verdict on the rebooted game show.

Now hosted by Gino D’Acampo, Les was surprised at some aspects of the show.

“It’s a different show now, it runs an hour, we were only half an hour,” he told The Sun.

“I think that it’s quite long at an hour.”

“ITV hasn’t served Gino well there.”